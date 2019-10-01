Kris Jenner Proves 63 Is Powerfully Sexy In Leather, White Pantsuit & More Gorgeous Looks

You would never believe Kris Jenner is 63, as the momager is proving age is just a number in a slew of sexy outfits from skintight leather jumpsuits to fitted pantsuits!

Is there anything Kris Jenner can’t do? The 63-year-old is not only the manager to her six kids, but she is also a serious fashionista which she has continued to prove this past year. While Kris has rocked a ton of different outfits over the past few months, one look that she just can’t get enough of is without a doubt, a suit, and she has proved that a suit is equally powerful and sexy. Kris has been slaying Paris Fashion Week, and one of our favorite looks was her white Max Mara suit on Sept. 26. The wrap jacket featured satin lapels and was fastened to the side with the ribbon, while the pants were extra flowy and featured satin stripes down the flared legs. She topped her look off with a pair of black pointed pumps and a tan crocodile Birkin bag. Another one of our fave looks from her was at the Balmain show on Sept. 27, when she wore a full black sparkly ensemble. She threw on a pair of high-waisted drawstring pants with a tight matching metallic sparkly shirt tucked in. A matching long duster coat, black aviator sunglasses, and leather booties completed her look.

Upon first arriving in Paris on Sept. 24, Kris hit the streets in a chic leather look featuring a skintight black leather trench coat, which she kept buttoned all the way to the top, and cinched in her waist with a tight rope belt. She styled the leather trench with matching leather skinny leg pants and accessorized with a pair of croc-embossed leather booties, and a gorgeous, oversized camel cape trench coat which was draped over her outfit. A bright red fringe suede Balmain purse and a pair of round black sunnies tied her whole look together.

Aside from PFW, another outfit Kris slayed recently was when she went out to dinner at Craig’s in LA on Sept. 9. Kris donned a completely sheer mesh black blouse which was covered in crystals, revealing her black bra underneath, and major cleavage. She tucked the see-through blouse into a pair of high-waisted, satin black trousers and threw on a matching black blazer with satin lapels on top. Kris accessorized her glam look with a pair of pointy-toed pumps, a Dior purse, huge diamond hoops, and oversized sunglasses. Kris is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and she especially loves a well-tailored suit.

From Kris’s pantsuits to her bedazzled blazers, mini dresses, and so much more, she is always looking powerfully sexy in her outfits and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!