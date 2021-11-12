See Pics

Pamela Anderson, 54, Rocks Flowing White Dress & Goes Makeup-Free While On Coffee Run In Malibu

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson
Brandon Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Lee
Lifestyle Director

Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous when she went au natural in a flowy white dress for a solo coffee run in Malibu on Nov. 11.

Pamela Anderson, 54, always manages to look stunning no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she grabbed some coffee in Malibu on Nov. 11. Pamela opted to go completely makeup-free while wearing a long, flowy maxi dress.

pamela anderson
Pamela Anderson looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free while wearing a flowy white cotton maxi dress in Malibu on Nov. 11. (BENS/BACKGRID)

Pamela kept her platinum blonde hair down in natural waves while her face was completely fresh without a drop of makeup. As for her outfit, she threw on a spaghetti strap white cotton maxi dress with an eyelet, scalloped hemline. The dress featured skinny spaghetti straps and a low-cut fitted bodice, while the rest of the dress featured ruffled tiers.

Lately, Pam has been loving going makeup-free, and just the other day she was out in Malibu again when she rocked a sheer, tight white V-neck T-shirt with a pair of fitted gray joggers. Again, she chose to go makeup-free, throwing on a pair of eyeglasses while keeping her blonde hair down in natural waves.

When Pam isn’t dressed down, she is usually dressed to the nines and that’s what she did when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.

Pamela was reunited with her ex, Tommy Lee, at the launch of Brandon’s Swingers Club Capsule Collection at The Webster at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles. Tommy was joined at the event by his new wife, Brittany Furlan.