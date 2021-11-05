Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Brandon, 25, At His Clothing Launch

Pam Anderson looked stunning in a tight black dress at the launch of her son, Brandon’s, clothing line launch.

Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.

Brandon just launched his Swingers Club Capsule Collection at The Webster at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles and we couldn’t help but notice how much he looked like his dad, Tommy Lee. Brandon opted to wear a pair of baggy light-wash jeans with a white T-shirt, black Converse sneakers, and a blue trucker hat that read, “Rock and roll.”

Brandon’s dad and Pam’s ex, Tommy, was also there to show his support, with his wife Brittany Furlan. Tommy rocked a similar pair of jeans to Brandon, with a black T-shirt, a fitted black leather jacket, and a black fuzzy Kangol bucket hat.

Meanwhile, Brittany rocked a completely shredded and distressed black T-shirt. The shirt was so oversized that she wore it as a dress and she accessorized it with thigh-high black boots, chunky necklaces, and a high ponytail.

Pam looked amazing at the event and we can expect to see a lot more from her as she just partnered with Playboy again on their latest NFT venture. Speaking to WWD, Pam said, “I’m happy to be back in bed with Playboy. I think what they’re doing is very intelligent. It kind of reminds me of back in the days when Playboy was great in the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, before that last unfortunate almost decade of Hugh Hefner’s life where I felt Playboy almost lost its charm.”