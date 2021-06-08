See Pics

Lily James Rocks Red Leather Dress To Recreate Pam Anderson’s Wedding On Mini-Series Set

Lily James was fully in character as Pamela Anderson, sporting a red leather mini-dress with voluminous blonde hair on the set of ‘Pam & Tommy.’ Check out the latest pics from the set of the Hulu mini-series. 

Fans have seen a slew of iconic moments recreated for the upcoming Pam & Tommy mini-series, and now there’s another one to add to the list! In new photos captured from the set of the upcoming Hulu project, Lily James got into character as Pamela Anderson, sporting a red leather mini-dress while Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee carried the actress over a threshold — recreating the couple’s wedding moment. The Downton Abbey alum, 32, sported a voluminous blonde wig, featuring the iconic fringe fashioned by the Baywatch star, 53. You can see the photos here.

Lily held her high heels in her hand while Sebastian swung her in his arms as they filmed another seen on the Los Angeles set for the series. Sebastian sported some fake tattoos and an unbuttoned black shirt during the scene. The two actors received some notes from crew members before getting back into character. This isn’t the first time that Lily and the MCU actor, 38, have been spotted on set.

Pamela Anderson at the Virgin Atlantic 21st Anniversary Party in New York on June 22, 2005 [Henry Lamb/BEI/Shutterstock].
The two stars have really gone all-in when it comes to transforming into Pamela and the Mötley Crüe founding member, 58. Prior to filming this latest scene, Lily was spotted sporting another one of Pam’s iconic ’90s styles. On June 2, Lily was seen heading to work in a blue velour tracksuit. Fans also saw a glimpse of another iconic look.

Lily wore a version of Pam’s memorable red Baywatch swimsuit, while filming another scene on May 14. The hair and makeup team for Pam & Tommy are clearly going all-out to recreate the former couple’s looks during their tumultuous marriage, which lasted from 1995-1998. Their relationship, and some of its infamous moments, is the subject of the mini-series.

Lily James looks identical to Pamela Anderson as she gets ready to shoot another scene for ‘Pam and Tommy’ in L.A. on June 2, 2021 [BACKGRID].
Pam & Tommy has yet to announce an official release date, but it is anticipated to land on Hulu sometime in late 2021, or early 2022, depending on production changes. The two leads are joined by Seth Rogen, who plays Rand Gauthier, the electrician who famously stole a tape of Pam and Tommy being intimate. As production continues, we cannot wait to see more photos from the set!