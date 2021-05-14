See Pics

Lily James Slips Into Pamela Anderson’s Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit For Sexy New ‘Pam & Tommy’ Pics

Lily James
Splashnews
Tatler's best dressed list 2018. Embargoed to 0001 Thursday August 02 File photo dated 16/07/18 of Lily James, who is among Britain's best dressed for 2018. Issue date: Thursday August 2, 2018. A list complied by Tatler magazine celebrates the year's most stylish, from the royals to music stars. See PA story MEDIA Tatler. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:37832202 (Press Association via AP Images)
Photo by: zz/KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/2/19 Lily James at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at The Royal Albert Hall on December 2, 2019 in London, England, UK.
Photo by: KGC-211/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/18/19 Lily James at the premiere of "Yesterday" held at the Odeon Luxe Cinema in Leicester Square, London, England, UK.
Rare Beasts UK Premiere - BFI London Film Festival 2019. Lily James attending the Rare Beasts Premiere as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 held at the Curzon Mayfair, London. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ Beasts. Photo credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire URN:46281482 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Lily James looked just like Pamela Anderson as she donned the red one piece while shooting the ‘Pam & Tommy’ miniseries in Malibu!

Lily James is serving up all the nostalgia! The 32-year-old absolutely slayed in the iconic red Baywatch one piece as she transformed into Pamela Anderson, 53, for the role. Lily, of course, is set to play the blonde bombshell in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy alongside Sebastian Stan, 38. In the photos, Lily looked just like Pam with her longer blonde hair and frosted ’90s inspired makeup. At one point, she could be seen jogging along the sand as she recreated one of the action drama’s most memorable sequences — see the photos on DailyMail here.

The British born actress adjusted the swimsuit at one point, which showed of her glowing golden tan. With the wispy blonde bangs, bold black eye lashes and french manicure, her ensemble throwback ensemble was absolutely on point. Lily fully committed to the transformation, seemingly wearing prosthetics to recreate Pamela’s infamous bust (Pam underwent surgery to increase her cup size from 34D to a 34DD). In Baywatch, the Canadian star played lovable lifeguard CJ Parker alongside David Hasselhoff. The show is considered one of the biggest hits of the ’90s, hitting over a billion viewers worldwide on a weekly basis.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson is seen in the iconic ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit. She played lifeguard CJ Parker on the ’90s action drama. (Everett Collection)

Last year, Pamela confessed that she not only still has her red Baywatch swimsuit — she even still wears it from time to time. “Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” the B.C. native — who married Dan Hayhurst in January — revealed in an interview with FOX News in May 2020. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends [and] just around the living room,” she went on, slipping in a joke that it’s a great outfit if she needs to give anyone “mouth to mouth.” At 53, Pamela looks absolutely incredible and we have no doubt that the swimsuit looks just as good her today as it did in the ’90s!

In a photo posted to social media last week, Sebastian also looked just like Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee! Posing with Lily, the pair were in full costume in the black-and-white snap that looked like it could have been of the real couple from back in the day. Sebastian’s body was covered in tattoos just like Tommy’s as Pamela rocked a loose blonde updo. In the cheeky pic, she leaned over and playfully bit Sebastian’s left nipple ring. The series, which also stars Seth Rogen, 39, will follow the whirlwind romance Pam and Tommy, focusing on the drama around their stolen, then sold, sex tape.