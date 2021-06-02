Lily James Looks Just Like Pamela Anderson In One Of The ‘Baywatch’ Star’s Signature Velour Tracksuits

Lily James was photographed rocking long blonde curls and a blue tracksuit while on the set of the highly anticipates Hulu series, ‘Pam & Tommy.’

Lily James, 32, proved once again she’s perfecting the role of Pamela Anderson, 53, in the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, when she was photographed looking just like the Baywatch star on June 2! The actress was rocking long platinum blonde curls just like the former Playboy model on the set of the show and wearing one of her signature velour tracksuits in blue. She also had on a long black overcoat and sunglasses as she walked while holding onto a phone and tote bag.

She topped the look off with black sandals and appeared relaxed as onlookers surely did a double take. The filming location is in Los Angeles and although the show, which is based on Pamela and her ex-husband Tommy Lee‘s tumultuous three-year marriage, hasn’t premiered yet, photos taken on the set over the past few weeks have fans anticipating the release.

Before her latest appearance on set, Lily made headlines for being photographed while filming a scene in the iconic Baywatch one-piece swimsuit Pamela was known for wearing on the show. She looked almost identical to the blonde beauty as her long locks blew in the wind and she flaunted the ’90s-inspired makeup that Pamela used to wear.

In addition to the blonde hair, Lily has seemed to wear prosthetics to recreate Pamela’s bust size, which she increased to a 34DD with surgery. The British star has also been sporting tan skin and the incredible transformation has been putting doubters to rest.

Lily will be joined by actor Sebastian Stan, 38, who is playing the role of Tommy in the series and like her, he’s been wowing onlookers with his transformation. The actor shared one of the fist photos from the set and it showed him decked out in tattoos that looked just like the Motley Crue rocker’s ink while posing alongside Lily as Pam. He also had piercings like Tommy’s and Lily gave fans chills as she was bent over with one of Sebastian’s nipple rings in her mouth.

Pam & Tommy has a release date of 2022.