Sebastian Stan & Lily James: See First Pics Of Them As Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson For New Series

Sebastian Stan and Lily James look absolutely identical to Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the first pics from the new series about the iconic mid 90s couple.

Get ready to rewind back to one of rock and roll meets Hollywood’s greatest romances ever. Sebastian Stan and Lily James are giving fans their very first looks in costume as Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his then-wife, Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson. The two are starring in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Pam and Tommy, and debuted how they compare to the real deal in photographs the stars posted in costume to their Instagram pages on Fri. May 8.

The two totally transformed into mid-90’s married couple Pam and Tommy in the photos, as Sebastian, 38, was the first to share a black and white snap of him shirtless and covered in Tommy’s tattoos during that era. Lily, 32, was seen with Pam’s iconic loose blonde updo, leaning over and biting Sebastian left nipple ring with the same sexy look Pamela would have provided back in the day. She even sported the Playboy covergirl’s barbed wire left upper arm tattoo.

Now check out the real Pam and Tommy from 1995:

Sebastian captioned the photo with Lily, “Love Bites,” and showed him making a shocked, painful open-mouthed expression. He then shared a solo photo as Tommy, going shirtless again while wearing leather pants and leaning against a black muscle car. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier star had a cigarette dangling out of his mouth with a snarl of an expression on his face. Sebastian captioned the photo with a quote from Tommy himself, writing, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing.”

Lily’s transformation into Pam is even more exceptional, as she shared a photo in full costume as Pamela and it is nearly impossible to tell that it isn’t the actual mid 90’s Baywatch star herself. Lily’s cascading blonde wig combined with pencil thin eyebrows, heavy eye makeup and red lipstick is pure Pam. Even the way the British beauty gives a sexy gaze at the camera with a slightly opened mouth is a look Pam has done many times. Like her co-star, Lily borrowed a quote from her inspiration, leaving Pamela’s “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people” as her caption.

While Sebastian hasn’t quite nailed Tommy’s skinny yet muscular chest from the time, Lily’s prosthetics team went all out to make sure she has Pam’s famous bust. The Rebecca star could be seen in a plunging black shirt with a lace-up front and she has the same amount of ample cleavage that helped Pamela become the woman with the highest number of Playboy covers in history.

Pam and Tommy infamously got married on a beach in Mexico in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours. Her wedding ensemble was a tiny white bikini! The pair went on to have two sons, Brandon, 24, and Dylan, 23, before divorcing in Feb. 1998. But for those three years, Tommy and Pam were the hottest — and sometimes most controversial — couple in Hollywood.

The new series will start out with their whirlwind romance and move on to one of the biggest events to happen in their marriage — the theft of the couple’s homemade sex tape! It was stolen from a safe inside their home and went on to become the first major celebrity viral sex videos of the era. The Hulu limited series Pam and Tommy will feature eight episodes, which is about enough to cover their short-lived yet wild romance.