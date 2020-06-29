Pamela Anderson Through The Years: See Photos Of The Blonde Bombshell From ‘Baywatch’ To Now

Pamela Anderson has changed so much over the years, but she’s always remained one of our favorite blonde bombshells! See photos of the star from her ‘Baywatch’ days to today!

Pamela Anderson is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable women in the world. The gorgeous celeb, 52, has been gracing the pages of magazines and the screens of fans’ TVs for decades — and she’s barely aged a day! Now, we’re taking a look back at the star’s transformation in photos!

Pamela’s journey to stardom began in 1989 when she debuted on the cover of Playboy magazine in October of that year! After her success, she decided to move from her native Canada to Los Angeles and by February 1990, she was chosen as a Playmate. The model has worked with Playboy for roughly 22 years during her career, and has also posed for magazines including GQ, Vogue, Elle, Rolling Stone, and more. But modeling wasn’t Pamela’s only calling.

After a number of appearances on series like Days of Our Lives and Home Improvement, Pamela landed the role of Casey Jean “C.J.” Parker on Baywatch. Pamela was a core cast member of the show from 1992-1997, appearing in over 70 episodes. She also reprised her role for the 1995 movie Baywatch The Movie: Forbidden Paradise. From there, Pamela made the transition to more TV and film roles and guest spots, which included appearances in Scary Movie 3, Superhero Movie, and even another appearance as C.J. in the 2019 film Baywatch.

But while Pamela’s fame swelled due to her work, her personal life was also thrust into the spotlight a number of times. Pamela has been married four times — one of her marriages was to the same person twice! She was married to rocker Tommy Lee from 1995-1998, Kid Rock from 2006-2007, and Rick Salmon from 2007-2008 until their annulment and then from 2014-2015. From her marriages she only had two children — sons Brandon Thomas, 24, and Dylan Jagger, 22, with Tommy Lee.

In 2020, Pamela was in the news again for seemingly getting married to Jon Peters, before their marriage ended after only 12 days. Now, Pamela devotes her life to activism and continuing to appear in guest roles in film and TV. Of course, she still models, and looks just as good as she did running in slow motion on the beach for Baywatch! To see more photos of Pamela Anderson through the years, check out the gallery above!