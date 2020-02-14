Pamela Anderson Admits ‘I’m Not An Easy Wife’ After 12 Day Marriage To Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson dropped another cryptic quote on social media, telling fans that she wasn’t an ‘easy wife’ after admitting that her two week marriage to Jon Peters was over.

Days after ending her short-lived marriage to film producer Jon Peters, Pamela Anderson took to Twitter to post two cryptic messages. The Baywatch actress, 52, tweeted her first puzzling quote on February 8; “I only wanted to be married once … doesn’t everyone? I have a beautiful family, I am a good mom… just not a great wife — can’t have it all.” Pamela has been married four times, to Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon (twice), and Jon. After tweeting a couple glamorous photos, she followed up the quote with another message: “I’m not an easy wife.” She didn’t elaborate on what that meant. Pam and Jon, her friend of 30 years, surprised fans by marrying in a secret ceremony on January 20.

The couple, who briefly dated in the 1980s, rekindled their relationship in late 2019, and though their whirlwind romance was the stuff of fairytales, it just didn’t last. Twelve days after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, the couple announced that they were calling it quits. Pam released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on February 1, writing, “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.”

These aren’t the first cryptic quotes that Pam has posted seemingly referencing her marriage. She posted about “betrayal” on her Instagram Story, too. “We are all getting our share in this crazy world. As long as we are wrestling we are alive. As long as we recognize insanity we are sane. It is better to be betrayed than not to trust, better to be disappointed than not to love. Don’t ever run from pain, just face it allow it to be and it will pass. And we will have grown to the next level.”

The reason Pam and Jon decided to split is easy; they realized that they jumped into marriage way too quickly, a source close to the actress told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Pamela] needed some time to think about everything, as she realized she should’ve slowed down when first diving into things,” they explained. “The door isn’t closed forever, but she needs time to process what’s best for her and her life.”