Pamela Anderson — How Son Brandon Lee, 23, Feels About Her Wedding & New Husband Jon Peters

Jaws dropped when Pamela Anderson got married to film producer Jon Peters. So how does her son Brandon Lee feel about his mom walking down the aisle yet again?

“Brandon is extremely happy for his mom. He doesn’t imagine that Jon is going to be a father figure to him but he respects Jon as an important man in his mom’s life,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife on January 23. “He loves his mom more than anything in the world and he loves seeing that Jon has cared for her for decades and only hopes that the both of them have a wonderful life with each other. He is very happy for his mom and he sees that Jon loves her very much and that she is happy. And Brandon is very happy about all of that has happened and is on board with the marriage.”

Pamela Anderson, 52, wed Jon Peters, 74, in a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20. The now married couple does have history with one another that goes back decades as they apparently first dated more than 30 years ago. Brandon and his brother Dylan Lee, 22, (who she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee, 57), attended the nuptials along with Jon’s ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters and their daughters Caleigh and Skye. Jon’s daughter Kendyl was also on hand. The former Baywatch star is no stranger to saying “I Do” as she’s done it three other times with “Bawitdaba” singer Kid Rock, 49, and poker player Rick Salomon, 51, the latter of which she wed in 2007 and 2014.

But wait… how does her rock star ex Tommy feel as well? “Tommy is happy for Pam even if they have their differences from time to time,” another insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 22. “Tommy has been able to move on with his love life so he feels that Pam should have that same opportunity and he hopes that she is happy and has got exactly the life she wants.”

The Motley Crue founding member has done just yet as he wed internet personality Brittany Furlan, 32, after two-years of dating on Valentine’s Day 2019. He also has a string of marrying more than one person as Tommy was once hitched to Melrose Place actress Heather Locklear, 58, from 1986 to 1993.