Why Pamela Anderson, 52, Split With Jon Peters, 74, & How Her 2 Sons Feel About It

Pamela Anderson announced her split from Jon Peters just 12 days after their Malibu ceremony on Feb. 1. The couple seemingly did not file a legal marriage certificate.

Pamela Anderson, 52, is taking some time to think about her relationship with Jon Peters, 74. “Pamela realized she rushed into things with Jon and initiated the split,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She needed some time to think about everything as she realized she should’ve slowed down when first diving into things. The door isn’t closed forever, but she needs time to process what’s best for her and her life,” the insider also added.

The Baywatch alum shocked fans with her sudden wedding on Jan. 20, only to announce a split just 12 days later. Pamela and Jon — who is a respected film producer with credits on both versions of A Star Is Born, Superman Returns and Man of Steel — have a storied history that dates back more than 30 years. The pair dated briefly in the mid-1980’s after meeting at Hugh Hefner‘s Playboy mansion, and remained close friends over the years. Jon and Pamela’s 2020 wedding was a seemingly planned affair given the guest list, which included Pamela’s sons Brandon Lee, 23, and Dylan Lee, 22, along with Jon’s daughters and ex-wife.”[Pamela’s] boys totally support whatever makes her happy. They’re very close and she’s very open with them,” the source also added.

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Pamela said in a statement to THR on Saturday, Feb. 1, confirming the split. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process.” Pamela also confirmed that the pair did not file legal paperwork for the marriage, meaning they are not in possession of a California marriage certificate. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” she concluded.

The marriage marked the fifth for Pamela, who was previously wed to Tommy Lee — the father of her two sons — Kid Rock and Rick Salomon, twice. Jon is best known for his lengthy twelve year relationship Barbra Streisand, who his godmother to one of his daughter’s, as well as marriages to Lesley-Anne Warren, Mindy Peters, and Christine Forsyth-Peters.