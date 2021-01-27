Pamela Anderson Married: She Ties The Knot With Her Bodyguard 10 Mos. After Jon Peters Split

Pamela Anderson has walked down the aisle for the fourth time! The ‘Baywatch’ beauty has revealed she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst, after falling in love in lockdown.

Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, 53, has fallen in love while in quarantine! The actress married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, a builder from her hometown, in an intimate Christmas Eve ceremony on Vancouver Island, The Daily Mail revealed — see all the wedding pics here. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told the outlet. “‘This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

This marks Pamela’s fourth official marriage. She wed Tommy Lee in 1995 and the pair share sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22. The couple divorced in 1998 and she went on to marry Kid Rock in 2006, and say ‘I do’ twice to producer Rick Solomon. Most recently, it was reported that she married film producer Jon Peters, 74, in January 2020, however their romance was short-lived and she announced a split less than two weeks later. The pair — who dated back in the 1980’s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion — never filed a legal marriage certificate.

Pictures from her December 2020 wedding to Dan reveal the Canadian-born actress stunned in a white vintage gown with structured sleeves and a long veil. The ceremony, which took place in the backyard of Pamela’s large countryside property on the east side of Vancouver Island, was blessed by Canadian First Nations. She and Dan met at the beginning of lockdown in early 2020, and have been inseparable ever since. Pamela told the outlet that the pairing was a “natural fit”.

“I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us,” she said, noting that none of their family or friends were in attendance. “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle. i think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I’m at peace here. It’s a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven.”

While her gown was traditional, underneath all the tulle she wore a pair of Hunter rain boots. “It’s the Canadian girl in me,” she said. Her bodyguard beau also isn’t afraid of getting dirty, as he’s been helping her with home renovations. “The property has a special energy. It’s full of deer, bears, raccoons, eagles,” Pamela explained. “The trees have known me my whole life, and to be surrounded by the nature I knew since birth on my wedding day was very powerful.” Congratulations to the happy couple!