Paris Hilton Slays In Sheer Red Swimsuit & 6 More Stars Rocking The ‘Baywatch’-Inspired Look

Paris Hilton rocked a red swimsuit during a trip to the beach with her boyfriend, and we’re getting serious ‘Baywatch’ vibes from her sheer one-piece.

If they decide to reboot Baywatch again, we know just the person they can call. Paris Hilton looked gorgeous in a sheer swimsuit while hitting the sand during a family beach trip on July 27, and her suit looked awfully familiar. Paris, 39, channeled that famed Pamela Anderson look from the ’90s show with her bright red one-piece while frolicking in the Malibu surf, and she totally owned it.

Paris was joined by her handsome boyfriend, Carter Reum, 39, for the day of fun in the sun. Paris and Carter were spotted running down the beach with their sweet new puppy, and all three looked like they were having a blast. Make that run slo-mo and her Baywatch-inspired look is amplified! Paris’ one-piece is ultra sexy. It features shredded cutouts on the hips, sides, and chest, and a scoop back. She covered up with a very boho paisley skirt, and rocked white retro sunglasses.

Paris and Carter, who started dating in January, love their beach dates. The couple were spotted passionately kissing during a romantic Malibu outing in May, where they also rode beach cruiser bikes on the sand. It’s clear that she’s totally “sliving” — her slang word combo for “slaying” and “living” — her best life right now.

The Simple Life alum revealed in a February interview with Cosmo UK that she had no regrets about calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka in 2018. Why? It gave her the opportunity to meet someone “amazing,” like Carter! “It was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” she told the outlet. “I just don’t think [he] was the right person and I feel like I’m an incredible woman and I deserve someone so amazing.”