David Foster, 72, Shuts Down Criticism Of His Age Gap With Katharine McPhee, 37: We Have It ‘Pretty Together’

Doing just fine. The musician made it clear the couple’s age difference was no issue in a new interview.

David Foster, 72, and Katharine McPhee, 37, have been going strong for years. And while they’ve weathered criticism about their 35-year age gap in the past, the tk crooner was quick to brush off any judgments while opening up to People for a new interview, published Feb. 7. “People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference,” he told the magazine, “But I’ve always said there’s so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them. There’s so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together.”

David and Katharine, who have been married since 2019, have been busy balancing parenthood with work after the arrival of their son Rennie in Feb. 2021. The singer-songwriter — who has worked with the likes of Céline Dion, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Michael Bublé, and more — recently kicked off a concert residency at the Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas. The show is a total family affair for David, who treats audiences to a quick cameo from Katharine. “When she comes out, she gets such thunders of applause,” he gushed to the magazine. “I love it. I love having her with me.”

With Rennie getting older, David knows Katharine won’t be at his side forever but he is grateful for the time together. He explained, “Our baby’s 11 months old, so she wants to get back to work full time — and it won’t be with me, probably. I’m really grateful to her that she just goes, ‘OK, I’ll grab the baby, I’ll come out, and sing a few songs.’ It’s really great — she’s a star.”

David, who also has 5 adult children, is loving the chance to take the fatherhood journey once again. “It’s just great being a dad,” he said. “It’s too cliché to say ‘Now I have more time,’ but I do: I have more time. Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son”