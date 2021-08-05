Katharine McPhee & David Foster Play With Son Rennie, 6 Months, While On A Lunch Date in Montecito

Family bonding time: Katharine McPhee and David Foster stepped out for lunch with 6-month-old son Rennie in Montecito.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoyed a day out with son Rennie, 6 months, in Montecito this week. The actress, 37, and her composer husband, 71, stepped out for lunch at a patio restaurant in the affluent California community for some family bonding time.

Katharine wore a white t-shirt and blue tie-dye shorts for the outing, while her husband opted for a white button-up and jeans. Their newborn son, on the other hand, looked stylishly cute in a tiny printed blue bucket hat and white onesie.

In the snapshot, David can be seen picking up his newborn son and smiling as the little tot played with the mesh baseball cap on his dad’s head. Both mom and dad wore sunglasses while they sat outside with fellow patrons.

The couple, who wed in 2019 after about two years of dating, welcomed Rennie in February. The baby boy is Katharine’s first child, while David shares children Jordan, 34, Erin, 38, and Sara, 40, with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer. He also shares Allison, 51, and Amy, 48, with other former partners.

Not long after the arrival of baby Rennie, Katharine confirmed she and David welcomed a baby boy on an episode of Tammin Sursok‘s Women On Top podcast. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” Katharine said. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”

Katharine and her composer husband reside in Montecito, meaning they have some very famous neighbors: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who also recently welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana in June. Katharine recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that playdates with Lilibet and her older brother Archie Harrison, 2, are most definitely in the future. “We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now,” the actress told HL last month. “But playdates are a must in the future.”