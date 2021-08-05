See Pic

Katharine McPhee & David Foster Play With Son Rennie, 6 Months, While On A Lunch Date in Montecito

katharine mcphee, david foster, and rennie
BACKGRID
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - David Foster and Katharine McPhee share a kiss as they leave the San Vicente Bungalows after a dinner date. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 4 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee and David Foster have dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David FosterBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Evening News Reporter

Family bonding time: Katharine McPhee and David Foster stepped out for lunch with 6-month-old son Rennie in Montecito.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster enjoyed a day out with son Rennie, 6 months, in Montecito this week. The actress, 37, and her composer husband, 71, stepped out for lunch at a patio restaurant in the affluent California community for some family bonding time.

katharine mcphee, david foster, and rennie
David Foster and Katharine McPhee enjoy lunch in Montecito with son Rennie. (BACKGRID)

Katharine wore a white t-shirt and blue tie-dye shorts for the outing, while her husband opted for a white button-up and jeans. Their newborn son, on the other hand, looked stylishly cute in a tiny printed blue bucket hat and white onesie.

In the snapshot, David can be seen picking up his newborn son and smiling as the little tot played with the mesh baseball cap on his dad’s head. Both mom and dad wore sunglasses while they sat outside with fellow patrons.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Moms Taking Their Babies For Strolls -- Pics

New York, NY - Gigi Hadid looks stylish in a Louis Vuitton bucket hat as she steps out for an afternoon walk with her baby daughter.Pictured: Gigi HadidBACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sophie Turner flaunts her striking beauty while out with husband Joe Jonas for a stroll with daughter Willa.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 13 NOVEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich goes for a stroll with new born baby in Los Angeles. 06 Oct 2020 Pictured: Lea Michele and Zandy Reich. Photo credit: CrownMedia/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707643_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

The couple, who wed in 2019 after about two years of dating, welcomed Rennie in February. The baby boy is Katharine’s first child, while David shares children Jordan, 34, Erin, 38, and Sara, 40, with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer. He also shares Allison, 51, and Amy, 48, with other former partners.

Not long after the arrival of baby Rennie, Katharine confirmed she and David welcomed a baby boy on an episode of Tammin Sursok‘s Women On Top podcast. “Now that I am having a boy, there are different things I need to worry about to teach him versus the things I would be thinking about with a girl,” Katharine said. “But it’s kind of refreshing because I feel like I don’t need to think about those societal ‘this is the way you look.’ I think men have different issues and different things to worry about.”

Katharine and her composer husband reside in Montecito, meaning they have some very famous neighbors: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who also recently welcomed their second child Lilibet Diana in June. Katharine recently told HollywoodLife exclusively that playdates with Lilibet and her older brother Archie Harrison, 2, are most definitely in the future. “We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now,” the actress told HL last month. “But playdates are a must in the future.”