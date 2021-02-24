Katharine McPhee Gives Birth: Singer Welcomes Son With Husband David Foster

And baby makes three! Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy! Learn more about their exciting news.

Katharine McPhee is a mom! The American Idol alum, 36, welcomed her first child with husband David Foster, 71, and the happy news was confirmed on February 24. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy,” a rep for the couple shared with People. “Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.” The two are so incredibly happy, and fans were so excited to learn the news.

Fans learned on October 8, 2020 that Katharine and David were expecting, after the then-expectant mom was spotted out and about shopping with her husband. Onlookers and photographers could just glimpse Katharine’s growing baby bump beneath her fitted shirt. In the days that followed, fans got an even better look at Katharine as her pregnant belly continued to grow!

Of course, Katharine also shared updates about her pregnancy on Instagram, just like so many excited, expectant first-time moms do! One cheeky post that Katharine made on February 10, seemingly days before she gave birth, was an “Instagram vs. Reality” carousel of images. The first two photos featured Katharine all glammed up and showing off her pregnant belly. The latter two snaps in the post, however, featured paparazzi photos of Katharine running errands while she was out and about, totally decked out in sweat shirts, leggings, and more comfy clothes and putting her pregnant belly on display.

Not only were fans so excited about Katharine’s news, but so were her very close friends. The singer and actress was seen out to dinner with famous friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just after her pregnancy news was made public. The couples celebrated the happy news and enjoyed a meal together while practicing safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While fans were surprised that Katharine and her husband were expecting, the plan to expand their family was what David and Katharine had always intended. “Katharine and David have been trying to get pregnant for months and so this is something they were planning for a while now,” one source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Katharine has always wanted to start a family with a loving husband and have children, so for all of this to happen is her dream come true. She couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to start the next chapter as a mommy.”

Another source further reiterated that “Katharine and David have such a deep love for each other that starting a family was always in the cards.” Prior to marrying Katharine, David was married four times and has five daughters. We’re so excited for the couple and we wish them all the best!