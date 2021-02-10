Pregnant Katharine McPhee Shows ‘Instagram Vs. Reality’ As She Bares Bump In New Maternity Pics

Katharine McPhee took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump in a series of professional pics from photo shoots and casual pics from outings.

Katharine McPhee, 36, got a little cheeky on Instagram on Feb. 10 when she posted photos of her baby bump in professional and non-professional settings. The American Idol alum, who is pregnant with her first child, shared the post, which she called “instagram vs. reality”, to let fans get an inside look at the difference between eye-catching photo shoot snaps and casual outing ones. Check out the pics of Katharine HERE!

In the first few pics, the mom-to-be looks incredible while flaunting her bare baby bump in a sheer orange robe and a long-sleeved black sequined turtle neck style top as her hair is styled in long waves. In the last few, she can be seen wearing various comfortable clothing while being snapped by photographers during different outings. One shows her in a gray sweatshirt with black pants while another shows her donning a red graphic tee under a black cardigan and black pants.

Although the post allowed Katharine to kind of poke fun at herself and show what a difference a professionally done photo shoot can make, she was still met with a lot of support from her followers, who told her she looked beautiful in all pics.

“Beautiful, as always! You’re doing the most important full-time job 24/24, 7/7, and that is letting that little thing grow. You’ve done a great job! You look powerful and you’re so ready for this! 🤍,” one follower wrote. “Stunning no matter what!” another enthused.

A third called her “the definition of glowing” and a fourth pointed out how “gorgeous” she looked.

Katharine’s latest post comes after she confirmed her pregnancy on Dec. 16. The brunette beauty, who is expecting her bundle of joy with husband David Foster, 71, shared the happy news on Instagram with two pretty photos of herself posing with her bump while wearing a blue peacoat. She only put emojis in the caption and they included two blue hearts on the side of a red butterfly.

Reports that Katharine was pregnant first made headlines in Oct.