Katharine McPhee & David Foster ‘Were Planning’ Pregnancy: It’s A ‘Dream Come True’ For Her

Katharine McPhee and David Foster have been planning on getting pregnant for a few months now, so it’s no surprise the singer was pictured bumping along on Oct. 6!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster‘s baby news should come as no surprise to their friends and family. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the A-listers who revealed that the loving couple have been “planning” to grow their family “for a while now.” News broke that the 36-year-old American Idol alum was expecting when she was spotted out with a baby bump shopping at baby stores in Montecito, California alongside her 70-year-old music mogul husband.

“Katharine and David have been trying to get pregnant for months and so this is something they were planning for a while now,” one insider said. “Katharine has always wanted to start a family with a loving husband and have children, so for all of this to happen is her dream come true. She couldn’t be happier and can’t wait to start the next chapter as a mommy.”

Another source close to the newlyweds, who tied the knot on June 28, 2019 in London, spoke with HollywoodLife and said, “Katharine and David have such a deep love for each other that starting a family was always in the cards,” Kat was very eager to try for her first and is honestly interested in having more down the line. Two things that are very important for Kat is her music and her family and to be able to add to either of those things always gives her life. They are both beyond excited for this new chapter upcoming for them both.”

This will be Katharine’s first child while David has five daughters. A pal close to his daughters Erin and Sara Foster said, “[David’s daughters] all for this, they’re so thrilled for Katherine and their dad. They love them together and they think this is going to be great for their dad. They know how much Katherine’s been wanting to get pregnant, so this is good news that they have all been waiting for.”