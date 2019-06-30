Marriage looks good on them! Katharine McPhee shared a sweet photo of her and new husband David Foster cozying up to one another during their honeymoon.

Katharine McPhee, 35, and new husband David Foster, 69, are enjoying married life already! The former American Idol star shared a series of pics and videos on her Instagram Story following their June 28 London wedding. One of her posts included an adorable selfie of the newly married couple on a boat with a geography tag at the restaurant, Ristorante Lo Scoglio, which is on the Marina del Cantone beach.

In the pic, Kat cuddled up to her husband while she wore a yellow bikini top and beige mesh cover-up. David wore a blue and white striped t-shirt and black-framed glasses. Kat also posted a video of them riding on the boat, to the tune of “That’s Amore” by Dean Martin playing as they enjoyed the gorgeous day in Italy.

On their wedding day, Kat shared a video of her singing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” which she released as a single back in 2006, after American Idol. Funnily enough, her later-to-be husband David produced the track!

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol,” Kat captioned the video of her singing on Instagram two days ago. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️”

We can’t wait to see more from this beautiful couple in the future, and we hope they enjoy the rest of their honeymoon. Congrats again to Kat and David!