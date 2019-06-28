Katharine McPhee & David Foster Tie The Knot In London Wedding Ceremony

Congrats to the married couple! Katharine McPhee, 35, & musician David Foster, 69, are officially hitched.

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are finally married! The gorgeous couple tied the knot in London on June 28, according to an Us Weekly report! It’s been a long time coming for the happy pair, who have been dating since 2017. The American Idol alum reportedly wed the Canadian composer in a church in front of approximately 100 guests. HollywoodLife has reached out to the couple’s reps for comment, but Katharine herself confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️.”

Katharine hinted that her wedding ceremony was about to take place earlier in the day on her Instagram stories feed on June 28. She posted a photo of herself getting a facial, adding the caption, “The secret to a calm and collected bride. And maybe a little Xanax. But this girl makes me feel soooo good.” She also tagged Neville Hair & Beauty, a London-based salon and spa.

The wedding doesn’t exactly come as a surprise, as the couple were thrilled to share their engagement news with fans back in July of 2018. The musician popped the question to the actress and singer, 34, during a romantic European vacation. She later showed off her massive bling to followers on Instagram on July 21.

Then, the pair, who share a 34-year age difference, were spotted applying for a marriage license in May of 2019. The two stars were seen leaving a Beverly Hills courtroom, the site of Los Angeles’ Marriage Bureau, and fans had an inkling that the wedding would be sooner than later!

The couple first sparked romance rumors, much to fan surprise, when they were spotted on a PDA-filled dinner date in May of 2017. The, David’s daughter appeared to confirm the relationship by posting a photo of the couple on social media, saying was excited about her “new stepmom.” It looks like her wishes came true!

Considering that both Katharine and David have been divorced, it’s so sweet to see them moving on with one another.