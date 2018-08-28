‘American Idol’s Katharine McPhee Disses Taylor Hicks In Tweet About Why ‘Voting Matters’

‘American Idol’ runner-up Katharine McPhee totally slammed winner Taylor Hicks when she took to Twitter on Aug. 28 to post a sarcastic tweet about the importance of voting.

Katharine McPhee, 34, just threw major shade at American Idol‘s fifth season winner, Taylor Hicks, 41, and it was truly shocking! The singer-turned-actress took to Twitter to post a tweet about the importance of voting and she used her experience on Idol as a way to do it. She posted a photo of herself standing beside Taylor at the moment she became runner-up when he won the popular reality series in 2006. “voting matters register here #midterms2018,” her tweet read for the photo along with an upside down smiling face emoji and a link to USA.gov, where you can register to vote.

The diss shocked many of Katharine’s followers as it indicated she feels she should have won but not enough people voted. Now she very well could just have been making a lighthearted joke to spread the word about voting, but it was certainly a gutsy move! Katharine is one of many celebs who are encouraging people to vote this election year and her tweet definitely got attention so perhaps it will make a political difference.

When she’s not tweeting controversial tweets, Katharine’s been pretty busy in her career and personal life. She recently announced that she became engaged to record producer David Foster, 68, and she just finished an impressive run of the Broadway musical Waitress in which she played the role of the lead character for four months.

Katharine’s television series, Scorpion, was cancelled after four seasons with its final episode airing in Apr. 2018. It will be interesting to see what the talented beauty has planned from here. Maybe she’ll take part in some Get out the vote events? We can’t wait to find out!