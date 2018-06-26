Now, You Can Register To Vote On Hollywoodlife For The Mid Terms & It’s So Easy

Elections matter. Who you vote for has huge consequences. And for all of you who thought it wouldn’t make a difference whether you voted for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump or didn’t vote at all in 2018, do you still believe that now? So register here and now, to vote.

Let me ask you this: do you think little children and babies should be separated from their parents at the border, and put in cages? How about this: do you think that high schoolers and even elementary school children should live in fear that they will be shot and killed by some deranged gunman at their schools? Or what about the environment? Do you want to breathe, drink or eat more toxins or clean them up? And what about this: do you believe that you should be able to make your own decisions about your reproductive health — your access to birth control and abortion? Or should the government and specifically Donald Trump, decide that for you?

These are just a few of the issues that you have a voice on — but only if you vote. We live in a democracy, but a democracy only works if all of us who are citizens exercise the power that we have been given to us as citizens, and that is — to vote! So, if you are heartsick over the president’s policy of tearing children from their parents, if you are convinced that sensible gun laws could help prevent school massacres, if you want to make sure that your children will actually have a habitable planet and if, for example, you still want Planned Parenthood to exist, then you have to make sure that you are registered to vote in the midterm elections, which take place on Nov 6, and that you vote for Congresspeople and state candidates that support your views.

Now, on the other hand, you may agree with every policy that Donald Trump has enacted, and you may be looking forward to him fully dismantling the Affordable Care Act, cutting student loan programs and banning all abortions. In that case, you also want to make sure that you get out and vote for the candidates who vow to do all that. Voting is your right and will do more in reality to affect your life, and the country, than tweeting, signing petitions, joining Facebook groups or marching in the streets. All those things may feel good, but won’t do anything to change laws or policies.

So, the first step to making your voice heard is to register to vote if you haven’t already. Sadly, only about 55 percent of adults vote in presidential elections and less than 40 percent in the midterms. But let’s be honest — has there ever been a midterm election that has been more important than this one?

Now, if you are not registered to vote, we have partnered with Rock the Vote and have embedded their Register to Vote module, right here, right now. So go ahead and get registered — easy, peazy. And now you will be registered to vote Nov 6.

Then stay tuned to Hollywoodlife.com. We’ll be featuring stars writing about the issues that they care about most to help you be as informed as possible, before you cast your midterm ballots. Get prepared to have your voice heard!!