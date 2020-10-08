Katharine McPhee Pregnant: Actress, 36, Expecting 1st Child With Husband David Foster, 70

Congratulations to Katharine McPhee! The actress is about to become a first-time mother with her husband of just over one year, David Foster.

Broadway’s about to meet a new star! Singer and actress Katharine McPhee, 36, is pregnant with her first child and already sporting a sizable baby bump. Kat and her husband, David Foster, 70, were spotted out and about on October 6 shopping at baby stores in Montecito, California, her growing belly visible in grey leggings and a tight t-shirt. You can see those pics HERE. The couple have not commented on the pregnancy publicly at this time.

However, Kat did strongly hint at a possible pregnancy during her GLOW 2020 performance on October 3. She sang “She Used to Be Mine”, one of the hits from her Broadway show, Waitress. When she got to the line, “and the life that’s inside her, growing stronger every day,” she blatantly cradled her stomach. Kat and David met back in 2006 when the famed music composer served as her mentor on season 5 of American Idol.

After reconnecting years later, they tied the knot in June 2019 with a romantic ceremony and reception in London. The Smash alum looked gorgeous in a strapless white wedding gown with tiers of ruffles, and later, in a blue satin dress for their post-nuptials celebration with family and friends. The couple jetted off to Italy for a honeymoon afterward.

While this is Katharine’s first baby, David is already the father of five children. Almost all of them are older than his wife. David shares three daughters with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer: Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34. He also shares daughter Amy, 46, with his first wife, BJ Cook, and has a fifth daughter, Allison, 50, from a previous relationship.