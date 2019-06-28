Katharine McPhee Wows In Strapless Blue Dress At London Wedding Reception With David Foster

After wearing a stunning white fairytale gown for her wedding to David Foster, Katharine McPhee changed things up with a gorgeous strapless light blue dress for their reception.

Many brides choose a different dress when it comes to their wedding reception so that they can dance and be more relaxed than in their formal ceremony gown. Katharine McPhee did just that, donning an ice blue strapless tea-length dress at her reception following her marriage to legendary composer and songwriter David Foster, 69. The fitted bodice top was similar to that of her gorgeous Zac Posen wedding gown, and the skirt featured structured side panels of fabric layers. Since Zac flew in to London oversee her dress at the ceremony, he likely designed her reception gown as well.

As at her wedding, the former American Idol runner-up wore her hair pulled back in a low tight bun while David remained in the same tux that he was married in. The newlyweds held their reception at an upscale venue in London’s Mayfair section after tying the knot earlier in the day in front of about 150 friends and family at St. Yeghiche Armenian Apostolic Church in Kensington, London.

For the big day Katherine, 35, and longtime pal Zac pulled out all the stops with her fairytale wedding dress. It featured a tight strapless bodice and a huge ballgown style skirt make of layers tulle and a white lace overlay with a striped pattern through it. That fabric also made up Kat’s veil, which she initially wore over her face before making her way into the church with Zac right there to help her adjust it so she looked picture perfect as she walked down the aisle to David.

The Scorpion actress took to Twitter just before her wedding the praise her husband to be. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David. ❤️.” We don’t know yet where the couple is going on their honeymoon, but they just spent the past several weeks yachting around Italy and Greece.

