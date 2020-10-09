Katharine McPhee’s Baby Bump Seen For The 1st Time In Pic With David Foster After Pregnancy News

Katharine McPhee was glowing when she gave fans their first glimpse at her growing baby bump! The mom-to-be stepped out with her husband David Foster in fitted activewear.

Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are expecting their first child together, and the mom-to-be gave fans their first look at her baby bump! The couple stepped out on October 6 to grab lunch, and Katharine, 36, was glowing in skintight activewear. She rocked a long-sleeved black top with grey leggings as she walked alongside her husband David, 70. The pair looked in different baby stores in Montecito, California, and were accompanied by their other (fur) baby: a little pup which Katharine carried in a light grey sling across her body.

Aside from her dog, she accessorized with sunglasses, a protective face mask and a baseball cap, as she tied her brunette hair back into a ponytail. Her hubby cut an equally casual figure as he donned a blue tee, light wash denim jeans and a baseball hat. The music producer, who first met Katharine on American Idol in the early 2000s, was seen looking through real estate magazines while they waited for a table at a local restaurant.

The couple reconnected years later, after their first meeting on the reality TV show, and they tied the knot in June 2019 with a romantic ceremony and reception in London. The former Smash star looked gorgeous in a strapless white wedding gown with tiers of ruffles. The couple then jetted off to Italy for a honeymoon afterward.

The two industry power houses have plenty of famous friends, and even count Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as some of their closest. The two couples were seen dining at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, CA, for dinner on October 8, after news of Katharine’s pregnancy broke. Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, arrived at the restaurant mere moments after Katharine and David, and were later seen sharing a meal together.