Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Pal Katharine McPhee’s Pregnancy News On Double Date Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out with Katharine McPhee and David Foster to celebrate the singer’s pregnancy at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito! Check out the pics!

It was a big night of celebration for Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster. The American Idol alum, 36, and her husband, 70, joined famous friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, CA, for dinner on October 8. Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, arrived at the restaurant mere moments after Katharine and David. In new photos, which you can see here, Prince Harry and Meghan could be seen exiting their vehicle, a rare outing for the private royal couple who now live in their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion.

Upon arrival, Harry wrapped his arm around Meghan, who sported a trench coat to stay warm. Both Harry and Meghan also wore protective face masks, following safety precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The couple looked dressed-down and casual for the night out, which celebrated the news that Katharine and her husband of one year are expecting their first child together.

News broke of Katharine’s pregnancy on October 8, when the stunning singer was seen out and about with her adoring husband in Montecito on October 6. Katharine wore comfortable gray leggings and a long sleeve black top, beneath which her growing baby bump could just be glimpsed! The couple was spotted heading into some baby stores in the area, prepping for the arrival of their bundle of joy.

While the double date may come as a surprise to some fans, Katharine and Meghan actually go way back. In a January 2019 Instagram post, Katharine shared a throwback photo of herself and Meghan when they were no more than teenagers. The two then-youngsters appeared to have just finished a show, as Katharine’s caption revealed their connection.

“Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me,” Katharine captioned the photo, which you can see above. The two women, however, went on to lead very different lives. Katharine became a fan-favorite during her season of American Idol, going on to star in the short-lived series Smash, before making her foray to the stage by taking on the lead role in the Tony-nominated musical Waitress.

Of course, Meghan’s story became the quintessential fairytale. The former Hollywood star got her big break on the show Suits before wedding her beloved prince in a gorgeous ceremony in May 2018. Meghan and Harry have since welcomed their son, one-year-old Archie, and after taking a step back from royal duties in January 2020, have taken on new philanthropic ventures.