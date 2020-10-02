Interview
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Raves Over Son Archie, 1: Prince Harry & I Are ‘So Lucky’ To Be His Parents

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Meghan Markle gave a rare interview, and offered fans some insight into her new life in California with Prince Harry and their adorable son Archie.

Meghan Markle, 39, has opened up about how quickly her son Archie is growing up when she gave a rare interview to British publication The Evening Standard with her husband Prince Harry on October 1. Although their conversation with the outlet focused primarily on their new campaign, which calls for an end to structural racism in Britain, the Duchess of Sussex also gave an update on their mini-me son. “We are doing well. [Archie] is so good,” she said. “We are very lucky with our little one. He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

The couple, who recently moved to California after stepping away from royal duties, appear to be loving their new way of life! Although things have been much slower paced since moving Stateside, dramatic tabloid headlines have certainly followed the pair to the US. Meghan has been vocal about her stance on many serious global issues, including President Donald Trump, 74, and recently sat down for a video interview with Fortune, in which she discussed the scrutiny she’s received since using her platform to speak out.

“If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it,” she told Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt when admitting she thinks there’s a lot of misinformation about her words going around. “But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

She added, “The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity … That’s how I choose to move through the world.” Meghan also talked about George Floyd‘s tragic death, which prompted Black Lives Matter protests around the world. “We’re all going through a reckoning and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.”