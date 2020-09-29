Meghan Markle Fires Back At Critics 6 Days After Trump Shades Her: What I Say Is ‘Not Controversial’

Meghan Markle discussed the criticism she’s received, which includes Donald Trump’s recent remarks about how he’s ‘not a fan of hers’, when publicly speaking about issues important to her, in a new video interview.

Meghan Markle, 39, is not worrying about the haters who have criticized her and/or her stance on many serious global issues, including President Donald Trump, 74, and fully believes it only derives from “interpretations” and not actual facts. The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a video interview for Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit, which kicked off on Sept. 29, and discussed various topics she’s passionate about as well as the scrutiny she’s received since using her platform to speak out and encourage others to make changes through voting and other ways over the years. “If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it,” she told Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt when admitting she thinks there’s a lot of misinformation about her words going around. “But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

"If you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial." Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined the #FortuneMPW Summit and shared her advice for speaking out on important issues: https://t.co/pSn3nFrdtQ pic.twitter.com/4bJ9NBoTuD — FORTUNE (@FortuneMagazine) September 29, 2020

It’s unclear whether or not Meghan was referring to Trump’s recent comments about her and her husband Prince Harry, 36, during a press conference on Sept. 23, which can be seen in the video below, but the Commander-in-Chief was mentioned when McGirt brought up the topic of criticism. “I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump said when asked what he thought about the couple’s recent video in which they talked about the importance of voting in the presidential election in Nov., “essentially encouraging” people to vote for Joe Biden.

Despite Trump’s headline-making comments, Meghan further stood up for what she’s said in the past during her latest interview and explained that it all comes down to being “authentic.” “The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity,” she said.

So Donald Trump has responded to Harry & Meghan’s video about voting and “rejecting hate speech & misinformation”.

He doesn’t hold back: “I'm not a fan of hers … but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, he's going to need it"

😳😳😳😳#VOTE pic.twitter.com/KVyiQxgEC1 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 23, 2020

“That’s how I choose to move through the world,” she continued, while also touching upon the life-changing issues that the U.S. and the world has seen this year, including George Floyd‘s tragic death, which prompted the Black Lives Matter movement to come out in full force, and the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all going through a reckoning and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.”

Meghan, who moved out of the royal spotlight in England and back to her home base in the Los Angeles area with Harry earlier this year, also added that she’s too busy focusing on what really matters to “listen to all the noise out there”. The proud mom’s main focuses include spending time with Harry and their son Archie, 1, as well as their charitable foundation and “how we can be a part of the change of energy that so many people are craving right now.”