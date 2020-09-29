Watch
Hollywood Life

Meghan Markle Fires Back At Critics 6 Days After Trump Shades Her: What I Say Is ‘Not Controversial’

Meghan Markle, Donald Trump
MEGA
US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media beside First Lady Melania Trump (R), at the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 15 October 2018. Trump travels to the Florida Pandhandle and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. Before departing, Trump said he had spoken to the Saudi King Salman, regarding missing Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi, and that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the Saudi King. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 15 Oct 2018
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Trump was returning to Washington after spending the weekend at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, stands during the national anthem at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, near Keystone, S.D Trump Rushmore, Keystone, United States - 03 Jul 2020
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Washington Trump, Washington, United States - 02 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Meghan Markle discussed the criticism she’s received, which includes Donald Trump’s recent remarks about how he’s ‘not a fan of hers’, when publicly speaking about issues important to her, in a new video interview.

Meghan Markle, 39, is not worrying about the haters who have criticized her and/or her stance on many serious global issues, including President Donald Trump, 74, and fully believes it only derives from “interpretations” and not actual facts. The Duchess of Sussex sat down for a video interview for Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit, which kicked off on Sept. 29, and discussed various topics she’s passionate about as well as the scrutiny she’s received since using her platform to speak out and encourage others to make changes through voting and other ways over the years. “If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it,” she told Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt when admitting she thinks there’s a lot of misinformation about her words going around. “But if you listen to what I actually say, it’s not controversial.”

It’s unclear whether or not Meghan was referring to Trump’s recent comments about her and her husband Prince Harry, 36, during a press conference on Sept. 23, which can be seen in the video below, but the Commander-in-Chief was mentioned when McGirt brought up the topic of criticism. “I’m not a fan of hers, and I would say this, and she probably has heard that. I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it,” Trump said when asked what he thought about the couple’s recent video in which they talked about the importance of voting in the presidential election in Nov., “essentially encouraging” people to vote for Joe Biden.

Despite Trump’s headline-making comments, Meghan further stood up for what she’s said in the past during her latest interview and explained that it all comes down to being “authentic.” “The moment that you’re able to be liberated from all these other opinions of what you know to be true, then I think it’s very easy to live with truth and live with authenticity,” she said.

“That’s how I choose to move through the world,” she continued, while also touching upon the life-changing issues that the U.S. and the world has seen this year, including George Floyd‘s tragic death, which prompted the Black Lives Matter movement to come out in full force, and the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re all going through a reckoning and probably a reevaluation of what really matters.”

Meghan, who moved out of the royal spotlight in England and back to her home base in the Los Angeles area with Harry earlier this year, also added that she’s too busy focusing on what really matters to “listen to all the noise out there”. The proud mom’s main focuses include spending time with Harry and their son Archie, 1, as well as their charitable foundation and “how we can be a part of the change of energy that so many people are craving right now.”