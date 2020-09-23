Donald Trump Disses Meghan Markle After She Urges People To Vote: ‘I’m Not A Fan Of Hers’

Donald Trump only had rude remarks for Meghan Markle, although both she and Prince Harry pleaded with fans to vote and ‘reject hate speech’ in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Donald Trump, 74, wasn’t too happy after Meghan Markle, 39, reminded people to vote in “the most important election of our lifetime.” After the Duchess of Sussex made the comments about the U.S. presidential election with her husband Prince Harry for their TIME100 video on Sept. 22, a reporter asked Trump the following day, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chimed in on the U.S. election and essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden. [Can we] get your reaction to that?” Trump’s reaction got personal.

Both Meghan and Harry encouraged Americans to vote for Biden, but Donald Trump attacks only her. Shocker. pic.twitter.com/XZqGEs9yPl — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 23, 2020

“I’m not a fan of hers,” Trump said, only referring to Meghan for some reason. He continued to shade the former royal, adding, “And I would say this, and she probably has heard that, but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, ’cause he’s gonna need it.” While Meghan and Harry didn’t specifically say who they’re endorsing in the Nov. 3 election (which Harry can’t vote in since he’s British), many people believed that the couple’s statement for Time100 was essentially a plea for Americans to cast their vote for Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity. What we consume, what we are exposed to, and what we engage with online, has a real effect on all of us,” Harry also said in the Time100 video, which was filmed in the lush green backyard of his and Meghan’s $14.7 million estate in Montecito, CA. HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan and Harry’s rep for comment following Trump’s comments.

Trump appears to still have beef with Meghan, which can be traced to the 2016 presidential election. At the time, the Suits actress made it clear that she was voting for then-candidate Hillary Clinton and called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic” while appearing on Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (you can watch the interview above). Meghan’s opinion of Trump was later brought up in a 2019 interview with the UK outlet The Sun, in which a reporter told Trump, “[Meghan] said you’d move to Canada if you got elected.”

Did Donald Trump really call the Duchess of Sussex 'nasty'? He clarifies his comment and says 'I think she's doing very well'. He adds Prince Harry was 'a terrific guy' and 'couldn't have been nicer'. pic.twitter.com/ARwcyheeiv — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 5, 2019

In response, Trump told the tabloid reporter, “A lot of people are moving here. So what can I say? No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.” The POTUS later tried to deny ever calling Meghan “nasty,” despite audio of the interview proving otherwise — which, very ironically, was revealed by a pro-Trump account.

Trump also attempted to backpedal on the “nasty comment” in an interview with Piers Morgan (seen above), by saying that he meant Meghan was “nasty” to him. Regardless, he admitted to using the same word that the POTUS has thrown at many other influential women. And Trump was back to calling out Meghan and Harry in the media by March of 2020, when he dissed the couple (who had recently shed their royal duties and moved to the U.S.) by saying his country won’t “pay for their security protection.”