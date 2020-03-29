Donald Trump Disses Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: ‘US Won’t Pay For Their Security Protection’

Donald Trump previously called Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ after she clapped back at some of his misogynistic comments, and he’s slamming her yet again!

Despite being in the middle of an international crisis, Donald Trump, 73, had time to stir the pot with Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 34! Upon reports of their move from Canada to the U.S., Donald wanted to make it crystal clear that American taxpayers will not be paying for their security detail. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” Donald began his tweet, referencing Queen Elizabeth, 93. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” he added.

The former royals — who’s titles are no longer styled as formal HRH — reportedly settled in Meghan’s hometown Los Angeles, California along with their 10-month-old son Archie just over a week ago. Given the current climate, the move makes sense as L.A. is still where Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland lives and it’s likely where the couple will pursue film related projects, like Meghan’s new Disney documentary. The yoga instructor and social worker is occasionally photographed in the Southern California city, where Meghan was born and raised. Reportedly, Harry and Meghan are continuing to quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic. HollywoodLife has reached out to Meghan and Harry’s reps for comment about the reported move.

Previously, Meghan has publicly admitted she’s not a fan of Donald Trump, including in a surfaced 2016 clip from The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. In the interview, which aired just ahead of the election, she referred to him as “divisive” and “misogynistic.” Trump clapped back at her comments in a 2019 interview with British tabloid The Sun, saying “I didn’t know [she said] that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.” Ouch!

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

In their previous roles as working royals, Meghan and Harry would have been entitled to a number of privileges — including royal security. The issue also became a hot button topic upon their move to Canada, which is a Commonwealth country: while still holding their Royal titles, taxpayers did help foot the bill for security on a part-time basis beginning in Nov. 2019, according to the CBC, however, this ceased once they stepped down from their roles.