Katharine McPhee Says ‘Playdates’ For Son Rennie, 5 Mos., & Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Are A ‘Must’

New mom Katharine McPhee revealed that her five-month-old son Rennie is going to have not one, but two royal friends in Montecito: Harry and Meghan’s kids.

Katharine McPhee, 37, and husband David Foster, 71, are incredible parents to their newborn son, and the American Idol alum revealed that future play dates with their celebrity friends are a “must” for five-month-old Rennie David Foster. The Smash alum told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and David were pals with their Montecito neighbors Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, who also recently welcomed a child.

“We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” she told HL. Katherine isn’t the only one that shares these feelings. In fact, Meghan has always been excited about this moment for quite some time. When news broke of Katherine’s pregnancy, a source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that, “They were so happy to celebrate Katherine and David’s good news, they’re so happy for them. They’re one of their favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day.”

Currently, Harry and Meghan share two children, Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 1 month, so lining up playdates will come at the perfect time. As fans would know, Meghan and Katharine have actually been friends for years, and both want their adorable mini-me’s to be pals as well.

Katherine also shared her plans for raising awareness and educate about the importance of recycling. “Conservation is something that you have to do every day, such as recycling. We need to keep giving back and care for the ocean,” Katherine revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while working with the Shiseido Blue Project. “I am a big recycler. I know it may seem like a small thing, but I bought specific bins for those specific items. That is something I personally want Rennie to understand and put the correct items in the bins,” she continued.

Between motherhood, keeping up with her pals, and enjoying every moment of marriage, Katherine has certainly been keeping busy. While motherhood may have forced her to press pause on her time on Broadway, the Smash alum also revealed that she’s not opposed to returning to the Great White Way, as it’s something she has “always loved to do.”