Exclusive Interview

Katharine McPhee Says ‘Playdates’ For Son Rennie, 5 Mos., & Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Kids Are A ‘Must’

David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Shutterstock
David Foster, left, and Katharine Hope McPhee Foster arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee and David Foster have dinner with friends at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David FosterBACKGRID USA 20 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pregnant Katharine McPhee feeds her dog some food from her plate while enjoying an al fresco lunch with her husband David Foster at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills. Katharine looks cute in a black and white checkered dress with white Converse sneakers for the outing. Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katharine McPhee shows off her baby bump as she and David Foster do a little shopping before grabbing lunch with their family on Valentine's day. Pictured: Katherine McPhee, David Foster BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
and

New mom Katharine McPhee revealed that her five-month-old son Rennie is going to have not one, but two royal friends in Montecito: Harry and Meghan’s kids.

Katharine McPhee, 37, and husband David Foster, 71, are incredible parents to their newborn son, and the American Idol alum revealed that future play dates with their celebrity friends are a “must” for five-month-old Rennie David Foster. The Smash alum told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she and David were pals with their Montecito neighbors Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, who also recently welcomed a child.

Katharine Mcphee & David Foster
David Foster and Katharine McPhee Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 09 Feb 2020 (Shutterstock)

“We have limited play dates due to being cautious with all that is happening right now. But playdates are a must in the future,” she told HL. Katherine isn’t the only one that shares these feelings. In fact, Meghan has always been excited about this moment for quite some time. When news broke of Katherine’s pregnancy, a source revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY that, “They were so happy to celebrate Katherine and David’s good news, they’re so happy for them. They’re one of their favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day.”

Currently, Harry and Meghan share two children, Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 1 month, so lining up playdates will come at the perfect time. As fans would know, Meghan and Katharine have actually been friends for years, and both want their adorable mini-me’s to be pals as well.

Related Gallery

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Pics Since The Wedding: See Their Sweetest Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. 05 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, England on March 5th 2020. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625166_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, on the 7th March 2020. Picture by Eddie Mulholland/WPA-Pool. 07 Mar 2020 Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA625892_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan with members of the British royal family join HM The Queen at Westminster Abbey for the annual Commonwealth Day Service. 09 Mar 2020 Pictured: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photo credit: © Ian Jones / Allpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA626974_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince HarryCommonwealth Day Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 09 Mar 2020 (Shutterstock)

Katherine also shared her plans for raising awareness and educate about the importance of recycling. “Conservation is something that you have to do every day, such as recycling. We need to keep giving back and care for the ocean,” Katherine revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while working with the Shiseido Blue Project. “I am a big recycler. I know it may seem like a small thing, but I bought specific bins for those specific items. That is something I personally want Rennie to understand and put the correct items in the bins,” she continued. 

Between motherhood, keeping up with her pals, and enjoying every moment of marriage, Katherine has certainly been keeping busy. While motherhood may have forced her to press pause on her time on Broadway, the Smash alum also revealed that she’s not opposed to returning to the Great White Way, as it’s something she has “always loved to do.” 