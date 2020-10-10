Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Looking Forward’ To Playdates For Archie With Katherine McPhee’s Baby

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is going to be getting a play buddy! His parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already planning playdates with pregnant pal Katherine McPhee’s child.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit the British royal family and moved to California, they left plenty of little nieces and nephews behind in England who could have been potential playdate partners for their 17-month-old son Archie. But now that Meghan’s pal Katharine McPhee, 36, is expecting her first child with husband David Foster, 70, the toddler is going to have a little friend to grow up with in posh Montecito, CA.

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, were photographed leaving pricey Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito after having a celebratory dinner with expectant Kat and David. “They were so happy to celebrate Katherine and David’s good news, they’re so happy for them. They’re one of their favorite couples. They’re all looking forward to having playdates with their kids one day,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Katherine was photographed for the first time with her baby bump on Oct. 6, heading to grab lunch with David, as the American Idol alum glowed in skintight athleisure wear. She was already getting maternal by carrying her little pooch in a light grey sling across her body. But her growing belly was clearly visible through her silver leggings. The musical couple — who wed in London in 2019 — were later spotted shopping at baby stores, already getting ready for their new arrival.

Any future playdates involving Kat and David’s baby with Harry and Meghan’s son Archie will likely be completely out of the public eye. The former royal couple has been fiercely protective of showing off their son. Archie was last seen in a video Meghan shared on his May 6th first birthday, where she read the children’s book Duck! Rabbit! to the adorable tot. The video was shared by Save The Children UK’s official Instagram account.

Prior to that, Archie was seen in a 2020 New Year’s photograph with Harry, while the couple was still residing in a Vancouver Island, BC mansion that was set up by none other that Canadian born music mogul David! “I felt honored that I was able to help Meghan there, because I’m a Canadian and we’re a commonwealth country, we’re the Crown’s,” David told the Daily Mail on Jan. 3, 2020. “It’s important to us, so I grew up with that kind of sentiment. I was really happy to be able to help them to find a respite just to take a little time off.”

“The owner has allowed this to happen through me, and I was happy to facilitate,” David explained. “I don’t know what their next plans are, but I know that it was reinvigorating for them to spend some downtime. This is a great testament to my hometown of Victoria that they were able to go under the radar for so long,” their future Montecito bestie said at the time. Now his new baby is going to be play pals with Archie!

Harry and Meghan spent November 2019 through early March 2020 at the waterfront Canadian mansion, before decamping in late March to Meghan’s native L.A., where they moved into Tyler Perry‘s posh Beverly Hills estate as he rode out the COVID-19 lockdown in Atlanta. The former royals eventually purchased their dream home in ultra-upscale Montecito in July 2020, for a cool $14.6 million. The pair announced in Jan. 2020 that they would be stepping down as senior working royals in the BRF so that they could pursue their own income opportunities.