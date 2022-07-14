Billy Bob Thornton Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Angelina Jolie Look-Alike Wife

Billy Bob Thornton, the 66-year-old ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, enjoyed a date night with his wife, Connie Angland, 57, at The Gray Man premiere on July 13. Billy and the Maleficent actress were married between 2000 and 2003. Afterward, Angie moved on to Brad Pitt, whom she would date for nearly a decade and start a family with before marrying in 2014. They divorced in 2016. Billy married Connie in 2015 in a private ceremony at their Los Angeles home, per People. They first got together shortly after Billy separated from Angie in 2003.

The couple proudly posed at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in matching black ensembles for their rare outing. Billy wrapped his right arm around his wife of eight years as he donned black jeans and a black tank that showed off his tattoo collection. He accessorized with layers of long silver necklaces, chain and leather bracelets, and a brown belt that had several keychains hanging from it, including a blue guitar. He completed his edgy look with a black fedora styled over a blue bandana wrapped around his head and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Connie smiled brightly in a black dress covered with lace detail. Her gown featured a plunging neckline that was covered in a sheer black fabric and featured the same lace as the rest of the fun outfit. She paired her dress with black strappy heels and wore her dark brown hair down.

While Billy and Angie have been separated for nearly two decades, it was revealed in January that the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress still keeps in touch with Billy’s son Harry. “To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” 27-year-old Harry told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.” When Angie and Billy married 22 years ago, he already had three kids — Harry, William, and Amanda — from two previous relationships, making Angie a stepmom. During his chat with ET, Harry remembered his life with Angie with fondness. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger,” he recalled. Of course, Angelina now has her own kids who she shares with Brad: children Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13.

It turns out that Angie is also still on good terms with her ex, which he revealed in 2018. “Angie is still a friend of mine and she’s a great person and she’s done so much,” Billy Bob told the HFPA.

The same cannot be said for Angie and Brad at the moment, as they’re still in court over custody and property disagreements as a result of their shocking divorce. Angie also accused Brad of domestic violence in 2021.