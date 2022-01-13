Interview

Angelina Jolie Still Buys Ex Billy Bob Thornton’s Son, 27, Christmas Presents, He Reveals

Billy Bob’s son Harry revealed he still talks to Angelina “every now and then” and recalled how “cool” she was as his stepmom.

Angelina Jolie appears to be a doting former stepmom! The 46-year-old actress still keeps in touch with her ex Billy Bob Thorton’s son Harry, although the pair broke up back in 2003. She even has Harry down on her holiday shopping list each year! “To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry told Entertainment Tonight on January 12, adding, “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day but every now and then we talk.”

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie and Bill Bob Thorton arrive at the Golden Globes in 2002.(Shutterstock)

When the Eternals star, 46, married Billy Bob, 66, in 2000, the Monster’s Ball actor already had three children — Harry, William and Amanda. — from two previous relationships. Despite the union only lasting three years, Angelina must certainly have made an impression on Harry. “She was so cool,” Harry shared. “She took us camping every week and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip. She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger.”

Angelina was only 24 when she eloped with Billy Bob after the pair met while filming Pushing Tin. While there is a significant age difference, the two remain quite amicable. “Angie is still a friend of mine and she’s a great person and she’s done so much,” Billy Bob told the HFPA in 2018. “And I remember our time together has really been great. We just had different lifestyles. Hers is a global lifestyle and mine is an agoraphobic lifestyle. So that’s really, that’s the only reason we’re probably not still together.”

Angelina Jolie
Billy Bob Thorton with sons William and Harry in Hollywood in 2004. (Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, speculation of a romance between Angelina and The Weeknd took off after they were recently snapped together on a few outings. After the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7, fans were in a total meltdown about the prospect of a new It couple.  A source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, is indeed “enamored” with the actress — but there are no plans to date as of yet. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the insider explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”

 