Watch

Priyanka Chopra Jokes About Her ‘10 Year Age Gap’ With Husband Nick Jonas In Hilarious Roast Clip

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Tinseltown/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

Priyanka Chopra put her comedy skills on display and joked about her age gap with Nick Jonas in Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast.’

Priyanka Chopra showed off her comedy prowess in a Jonas Brothers Netflix special. The actress, 39, joined several other celebrities for a roast of her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin for Jonas Brothers Family Roast, available to stream now. Priyanka did not hold back, even joking about the 10-year age gap between her and her 29-year-old husband, whom she wed in 2018.

“I am honored and so thrilled, actually tickled, to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas and his brothers, whose names I can never remember,” Priyanka began her roast. “I’m from India, a country rich in culture, in music, and entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn’t make it over there.” The star then addressed the age difference between her and her husband.

“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do,”Priyanka said. “And there are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him, which is fine because we teach other.” She continued, “He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.”

She then joked about Nick’s vanity. “Seriously, I want to talk about how much I love my husband and one of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common,” Priyanka said. “You know, for instance, we’re both totally, completely, wholly obsessed, and I mean obsessed, with Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas. He’s our favorite.”

Related Gallery

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Wedding -- Photos

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas pose for photographs at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India Chopra Jonas Wedding, Mumbai, India - 20 Dec 2018
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India Chopra Jonas Wedding, Mumbai, India - 20 Dec 2018
Newlyweds, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (L) and US musician Nick Jonas (R) pose for photographs during a reception in Mumbai, India, 19 December 2018.Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reception in Mumbai, India - 19 Dec 2018

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas (Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

The actress then got sincere and joked about a pregnancy. “In all sincerity, I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don’t know, we’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet, which is why I’m excited to make this announcement,” Priyanka said, adding, “Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!” Her husband laughed and admitted, “I was a bit concerned.”

Nick isn’t the only brother who was brutally roasted in the special. Joe’s wife Sophie Turner had NSFW jokes about her husband and his brothers’ infamous purity rings. “I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here,” the Game of Thrones alum said. “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.”

She added, “But remember: This was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two.”