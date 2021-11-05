Breaking News

‘Eternals’ End-Credits Scene: Harry Styles Transforms Into The Superhero Eros

Harry Styles
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Angelina Jolie Marvel Studios 'Eternals' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 18 Oct 2021
Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Valentina Paloma Pinault 'Eternals' cast at private members club, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt 'Eternals' film premiere, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021
Angelina Jolie 'Eternals' film premiere, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Harry Styles is officially a superhero! The singer makes a grand entrance as Eros (also known as Starfox) in the ‘Eternals’ end-credits scene. Cue the screams! SPOILERS AHEAD!

It’s the moment fans have been hoping would be true: Harry Styles in the MCU. After months of rumors, the 27-year-old made his highly-anticipated debut in Eternals as Eros, who is also known as Starfox. As you would expect when it comes to Harry, he was a total scene-stealer in the end-credits scene.

The end-credits scene begins with Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) aboard their ship. They haven’t heard from their fellow Eternals in a while, and that’s because Sersi (Gemma Chan), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) were snatched up by Arishem the Judge, the leader of the Celestials. Suddenly, they hear someone else on the ship, but it’s not a familiar face.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Pip the Troll shows up and has an announcement to make. He’s here to introduce the “royal prince of Titan.” Pip tells the trio that Starfox is in their midst. Harry steps into the corridor and walks up to the Eternals. He politely introduces himself as Eros, a fellow Eternal. His charisma is undeniable.

Related Gallery

Harry Styles -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning Singer

Harry Styles dressed in a 1950's British policeman costume runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. 14 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressing as a 1950's British policeman runs down the street with David Dawson as they film My Policeman in Brighton. Photo credit: DC/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA754434_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: First look at Harry Styles and Emma Corrin as they share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. 03 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles and Emma Corrin share a passionate kiss on the set of My Policeman in Worthing, UK. Photo credit: DC /MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751620_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. 04 May 2021 Pictured: Harry Styles dressed as a British Policeman as he films scenes with David Dawson for My Policeman in Brighton, UK. Photo credit: DC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751756_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Eros flirts with Thena right off the bat. “You are as beautiful as legends say,” Eros says to Thena. He is the god of love, after all! Eros then gets down to business. “Your friends are in big trouble,” Eros tells Thena, Druig, and Makkari. “And we know how to find them.”

Eros is clad in a superhero suit of his own. The chest portion of the suit is silver and gold, with a gold V in the middle. His sleeves are red. The suit fits Harry perfectly.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles on ‘TODAY.’ (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

The key thing you need to know about Eros is that he is Thanos’ brother. Yes, the same Thanos who wiped out half the population with the snap of his finger. Eros isn’t a bad guy, though. In the Marvel comics, he ends up joining the Avengers!

The credits also reveal that the Eternals will be returning in the future, so you can expect to see Harry again in a much bigger capacity. Eternals is now in theaters.