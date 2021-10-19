Eros: 5 Things To Know About The Superhero Harry Styles Is Reportedly Playing In ‘Eternals’

Eros is a Marvel character you may need to keep your eye on. Here are 5 key things to know about the superhero Harry Styles might be playing in ‘Eternals.’

Marvel fans are very curious to know if Harry Styles is coming to the MCU. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is reportedly playing Eros in the upcoming movie Eternals, according to Variety. HollywoodLife has reached out to Disney and Harry’s team for comment.

While the news has not been confirmed by the heads of Marvel/Disney, Eros is a fascinating character from the Marvel comics. In Greek philosophy, Eros is the god of love and sex. So, who exactly is Eros in the Marvel world? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things about Eros.

1. Eros is Thanos’ brother.

“Eros grew up on Titan alongside his brother Thanos, embracing all the pleasures that life has to offer,” the character’s official Marvel bio reads. Every Marvel fan remembers Thanos, the supervillain who turned half the population to dust with the snap of his fingers after getting all of the Infinity Stones. Thanos was defeated in Avengers: Endgame, but his impact is still felt within the MCU.

2. Eros is an Eternal.

The Eternals are taking center stage in the upcoming movie. Eternals are god-like immortals created by the Celestials who have settled in various places around the universe. When it comes to Eros, the superhero can “harness cosmic energy for various purposes.” Eros also has “superhuman strength (Class 25), durability, metabolism, and regenerative powers,” according to Marvel’s bio.

He is “immune to terrestrial disease, he is practically immortal, and also ages far more slowly than most humanoids; he is over 1000 years old.” The character also has the “ability to stimulate the pleasure centers in other people’s brains, often emitted unconsciously, causing a euphoric effect.”

3. Eros later goes by Starfox.

In the comics, Eros eventually leaves Titan for Earth and joins the Avengers. He has teamed up with the Avengers, the Guardians, and the Dark Guardians against his brother Thanos. His name is eventually changed to Starfox when he becomes an Avenger.

4. Harry has been rumored to be playing Eros for a while.

Rumors have swirled for months that the Grammy winner may be joining the MCU. Kit Harington, who stars in Eternals as Dane Whitman, addressed the speculation on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in August 2021 and stayed tight-lipped, as usual. “I have no idea,” Kit said about the rumor. “Unless I’ve been recast and he’s playing my part, I have not a clue.”

When Jimmy asked if Kit and Harry did scenes separately, the Game of Thrones alum responded, “No comment.” He also added, “I hear he’s a great guy. Lovely chap, I think. I don’t know, I’ve never met the guy.”

5. Eros was first introduced in 1973.

Eros makes his first appearance in the Marvel comics in a February 1973 edition of Iron Man. The character was created by Jim Starlin.