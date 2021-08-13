See Pic

Angelina Jolie’s Son Pax, 17, Is Nearly Taller Than Her As They Bond On Night Out Together

It was a mother/son bonding night for Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt on Aug. 12! The duo hit up Nobu in Los Angeles for some dinner together.

Angelina Jolie stepped out for a dinner date with her second oldest son, Pax Jolie-Pitt, in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. The pair hit up Nobu for their mother/son night out. Angelina looked chic, as usual, in an all white outfit, which she covered up with a long tan coat. She also wore open-toed brown shoes and carried a purse over one arm. Meanwhile, Pax kept it casual in a white t-shirt, black jacket and Converse sneakers. Both Angie and her teen son rocked face masks amidst the resurgence of coronavirus cases, as well.

 

Pax is one of the six children who Angelina shares with her ex, Brad Pitt. The exes also adopted Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 20, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and have three biological children — Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and twins, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt. While Brad has kept his relationship with the kids out of the spotlight since his 2016 divorce from Angelina, the actress is not shy about stepping out in public with her youngsters. Sometimes, she spends one-on-one time with one of the kids, and other times, she’s seen out with several of them at once.

Ever since Angie and Brad broke up, they’ve been embroiled in a fairly contentious custody battle. In May 2021, Brad was finally granted joint custody of the five minor children, with Maddox able to make his own decisions, as he is over 18. However, in June, it was revealed that Angelina is attempting to appeal that decision. Meanwhile, Angelina also spent years trying to remove Judge Ouderkirk from the custody case, as she claimed he “failed to disclose” his previous relationship with one of Brad’s attorneys. Angie alleged that Judge Ouderkirk was biased, and therefore unable to make a fair ruling in the case.

Earlier this year, she lost her attempt to have Judge Ouderkirk remove. However, in July, a panel ruled to reverse that decision. As Brad and Angelina’s kids are getting older, they certainly don’t seem any closer to working this out. Once all of the kids are 18, it will be a moot point.