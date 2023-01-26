Miranda Lambert Rocks Pink Short Shorts With Shirtless Husband In 4-Year Anniversary Tribute

Miranda Lambert is celebrating four years of marriage with her former NYPD officer husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The 39-year-old country superstar took to Instagram on Jan. 26 to honor her “main squeeze” with a slideshow of adorable snapshots of the lovebirds posing on a balcony that overlooked a white sand beach filled with palm trees. “Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin … Happy anniversary babe! You are the best,” she captioned the post. “(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics),” she added.

Miranda had a right to assume fans would appreciate the last photos in the slide, because they put her hunky husband’s rock-solid abs on full display. The photos showed her grabbing onto his ripped abs and biceps as she stood behind him with a huge grin on her face. Brendan looked proud to have his wife by his side and smiled as he showed off his toned torso in nothing but khaki shorts and a cross necklace.

The lovebirds looked just as happy in the first two photos, in which Brendan donned a white tank top with flamingos printed on it. He wrapped his muscular arms around the “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home” hitmaker as he kissed her cheek. She held her left hand out to the camera to show off her wedding rings and lit up the photo in frayed neon pink denim shorts and a white button-down she tied at her waist.

Brendan also took a moment to honor his wife with an anniversary post on his own Instagram page. “4 years down and a lifetime to go. Happy anniversary @mirandalambert,” he captioned a carousel of snaps from their beachside getaway. The first picture was a sweet selfie of the pair followed by a picture of Miranda sitting at a restaurant table wearing the same outfit from her anniversary post. A second selfie made the cut, which showed Brendan and Miranda smiling on the beach with red drinks in their hands. The final photo showed Miranda goofing off in a shop and trying on a sombrero.

Miranda and Brendan walked down the aisle in a secret ceremony on Jan. 26, 2019 after meeting each other only a few months before. They revealed the news of their marriage on their first Valentine’s Day. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” the Grammy Award winner wrote alongside some photos of their wedding. “My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Miranda opened up about her decision to marry Brendan in an interview with PEOPLE later that year. “I feel like I’ve been through enough in my life to know what I don’t want, so when I know what I do want I snatch it right up,” she told the outlet.

She also revealed why she decided to keep her nuptials private while referencing her past relationship with country crooner Blake Shelton. “I was married before, and it was a huge wedding and everything was very public. So was my divorce. I learned then that it’s not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could,” she said.