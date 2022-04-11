Miranda Lambert Brings The Heat In A Plunging Navy Mini Dress & Hot Pink Hees At The CMT Awards

Before kicking off her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert needed to make one important stop — the CMT Music Awards!

Despite skipping the Grammys and the ACM Awards, Miranda Lambert was sure to not miss the CMT Awards on April 11 in Nashville. The ‘Tequila Does’ singer arrived to the awards show in a sparkling navy blue mini dress that plunged down the center and showed off her cleavage. The dress also had some sweet, exaggerated shoulder pads. We also loved Miranda’s hot pink metallic pumps and matching clutch that she accessorized with. The beauty opted for full bodied loose curls and her smile seemed courtesy of her hubby Brendan McLoughlin on her arm!

Straight from Music City, Miranda is geared up to perform at this evenings big event, where she is nominated for Female Video Of the Year for her song “If I Was A Cowboy.” Also performing this evening are Keith Urban, Carly Pearce, Mickey Guyton with Black Pumas, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean with Bryan Adams, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, and closing out the show is none other than Kenny Chesney!

We were so excited to see Miranda in attendance at this show, since the 38-year-old revealed she was “slammed” and couldn’t attend the Grammy Awards two weeks ago. The award winner clearly has a ton on her plate as she gearing is up for the release of her 10th overall studio album, “Palomino,” and her Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. Plus, she just announced her upcoming “Velvet Rodeo” Las Vegas residency, scheduled to kick off this fall at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Be sure to tune into CBS at 8 PM ET/7PM CT to see Miranda and more perform at the CMT Music Awards!