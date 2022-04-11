Little Big Town Performs Stunning Rendition Of ‘Girl Crush’ For ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’

While gathered around a campfire, the guys and girls from Little Big Town break out a beautiful version of their hit, ‘Girl Crush,’ in this ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ sneak peek.

CMT Campfire Sessions returns this week with Little Big Town! The country music band will gather around a backyard campfire to perform some of their biggest hits for the show, which airs on April 12 on CMT. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the intimate backyard concert, featuring Little Big Town singing “Girl Crush.”

The performance is almost haunting, with Karen Fairchild and an acoustic guitar kicking things off in the first verse. Every nuance of her voice can be heard in the quiet setting. By the chorus, more instruments kick in, as well as Karen’s bandmates, who join to sing harmonies. The group is seated around a campfire with their band members, with lights strung above them to give the set some beautiful ambiance.

CMT Campfire Sessions first debuted in June 2021, with Miranda Lambert and her collaborators, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, performing the first concert. Throughout summer 2021, other artists, like Kane Brown, Brothers Osborne and Lady A, also came to the campfire to sing. One episode featured various country artists performing their favorite covers, as well. The most recent episode was on July 22, so Little Big Town will be the first act at the campfire in quite some time!

On April 11, Little Big Town will also be hitting the CMT Music Awards stage for a performance. The group will be singing a rendition of “Pray,” and will be joined by Jimmie Allen and Monica. The show, which will be airing on CBS for the first time, is hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, and will feature tons of incredible performances. The biggest country music videos of the year will also be honored at the event.