Blake Shelton Says He Takes Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons ‘Very Seriously’

Blake Shelton has no children of his own, but he’s stepped in as a father figure to Gwen Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — who she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale. “Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously,” Blake told People. “The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask], ‘Why isn’t Blake here?’, I take that stuff to heart. I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don’t want any regrets.”

Blake and Gwen got together in the fall of 2015, so Blake has been in the boys’ life for more than seven years now. He officially became their stepfather when he married Gwen in July 2021. “If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that’s our kids,” Blake added. “This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again.”

As for his marriage to Gwen, Blake said that their relationship is “so natural and so normal.” He also considers it the “easiest thing” he’s ever been part of. This spring, Blake will star on his final season of The Voice after being with the show for more than ten years, and he’s ready to slow down and unwind. “It’s time to push some of this stuff out and let family and personal life in,” he confirmed.

Blake and Gwen spend a lot of time in Oklahoma when they’re not working, and it’s where they’re able to live a fairly low-key normal life. “We get away from everything and we’re just us,” Blake gushed. “It truly does feel different. That’s where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe.” Now that his schedule is going to open up a bit, Blake is looking forward to slowing down. “Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives, that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,” he revealed. “That’s our life now and we love it.”