Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos

Gwen Stefani celebrated autumn with a family day of pumpkin picking with her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, on Sunday, October 23. The pop icon, 53, and her boys were partaking in a classic fall about a week before Halloweekend kicks off! It seemed like it was just a mom and sons trip, as she wasn’t pictured with her husband Blake Shelton, 46, during the trip.

Gwen kept her outfit super simple and casual for the pumpkin patch. She sported a white tank top and khakis. She also had a striped sweater tied around her waist, and she rocked a matching cap with “Cowboy Hat” printed on the front (perhaps it was a hat tip to her husband, who’s a country music star).

It seemed like her sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were having a blast. Gwen was seen walking through the pumpkin patch with Apollo, who rocked an all-red outfit with a matching Vans sweater and shorts. She was also seen chatting with her older son Kingston, who wore a black hoodie, and his girlfriend. Gwen’s middle son Zuma wasn’t photographed with his mom or brothers.

The pumpkin patch wasn’t her only stop on Sunday. Besides the family fall fun, Gwen was also seen going to Apollo’s flag football game earlier in the day. She was spotted wearing the same outfit and accompanying Kingston and his girlfriend, as the young couple kissed at the game. She cheered on her youngest from the sidelines, and Kingston was also seen giving his little bro a high five. The boys’ dad Gavin was also at the game to support Apollo.

Besides the match on Sunday, Gwen and Gavin have reunited at their son’s football games on a number of occasions. The two exes were seen supporting the youngster at another one of his games, the week prior. Gavin has celebrated his youngest son’s football skills, by sharing an adorable Instagram video of him in his uniform, set to the tune of his band Bush’s song “May Your Love Be Pure.” He also captioned the clip “home,” a black heart emoji.