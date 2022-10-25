Gwen Stefani Takes Her Boys Pumpkin Picking Without Blake Shelton: Photos

The 'Hollaback Girl' singer and her sons had some fall fun, during a family trip to a pumpkin patch, about a week before Halloween.

By:
October 25, 2022 1:19PM EDT
gwen stefani
View gallery
Kourtney Kardashian and children at a pumpkin patch in Los Angeles. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1609875 291017 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Took Her Boys Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo To The Pumpkin Patch At Underwood Farm In Moorpark, CA. The No Doubt Singer Stood Out In Her Fashionable Trademark OC Style As She Enjoyed The Harvest Festivities With Her Boys and Her Extended Family Including Her Parents, Her Two Brothers, And Their Kids. The Family Was Seen Enjoying Some Ice Cream And Tractor Trailer Rides. The 'I'm Just A Girl' Singer Was Also Seen Enjoying Herself As She Took Selfies And Wore Khaki Pants Along With Her Trademark Tank Top Under An Oversized Plaid Shirt and A Hat That Said 'Cowboy Hat'. Her Oldest Son Kingston Looked To Be Getting Older And Taller And Also Brought Along His Girlfriend. 23 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gwen Stefani Took Her Boys Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo To The Pumpkin Patch At Underwood Farm In Moorpark, CA. The No Doubt Singer Stood Out In Her Fashionable Trademark OC Style As She Enjoyed The Harvest Festivities With Her Boys and Her Extended Family Including Her Parents, Her Two Brothers, And Their Kids. The Family Was Seen Enjoying Some Ice Cream And Tractor Trailer Rides. The 'I'm Just A Girl' Singer Was Also Seen Enjoying Herself As She Took Selfies And Wore Khaki Pants Along With Her Trademark Tank Top Under An Oversized Plaid Shirt and A Hat That Said 'Cowboy Hat'. Her Oldest Son Kingston Looked To Be Getting Older And Taller And Also Brought Along His Girlfriend. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910784_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Took Her Boys Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo To The Pumpkin Patch At Underwood Farm In Moorpark, CA. The No Doubt Singer Stood Out In Her Fashionable Trademark OC Style As She Enjoyed The Harvest Festivities With Her Boys and Her Extended Family Including Her Parents, Her Two Brothers, And Their Kids. The Family Was Seen Enjoying Some Ice Cream And Tractor Trailer Rides. The 'I'm Just A Girl' Singer Was Also Seen Enjoying Herself As She Took Selfies And Wore Khaki Pants Along With Her Trademark Tank Top Under An Oversized Plaid Shirt and A Hat That Said 'Cowboy Hat'. Her Oldest Son Kingston Looked To Be Getting Older And Taller And Also Brought Along His Girlfriend. 23 Oct 2022 Pictured: Gwen Stefani Took Her Boys Kingston, Zuma, & Apollo To The Pumpkin Patch At Underwood Farm In Moorpark, CA. The No Doubt Singer Stood Out In Her Fashionable Trademark OC Style As She Enjoyed The Harvest Festivities With Her Boys and Her Extended Family Including Her Parents, Her Two Brothers, And Their Kids. The Family Was Seen Enjoying Some Ice Cream And Tractor Trailer Rides. The 'I'm Just A Girl' Singer Was Also Seen Enjoying Herself As She Took Selfies And Wore Khaki Pants Along With Her Trademark Tank Top Under An Oversized Plaid Shirt and A Hat That Said 'Cowboy Hat'. Her Oldest Son Kingston Looked To Be Getting Older And Taller And Also Brought Along His Girlfriend. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA910784_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Gwen Stefani celebrated autumn with a family day of pumpkin picking with her sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, on Sunday, October 23. The pop icon, 53, and her boys were partaking in a classic fall about a week before Halloweekend kicks off! It seemed like it was just a mom and sons trip, as she wasn’t pictured with her husband Blake Shelton46, during the trip.

Gwen and her sons looked like they had a blast at the pumpkin patch. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Gwen kept her outfit super simple and casual for the pumpkin patch. She sported a white tank top and khakis. She also had a striped sweater tied around her waist, and she rocked a matching cap with “Cowboy Hat” printed on the front (perhaps it was a hat tip to her husband, who’s a country music star).

It seemed like her sons, who she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, were having a blast. Gwen was seen walking through the pumpkin patch with Apollo, who rocked an all-red outfit with a matching Vans sweater and shorts. She was also seen chatting with her older son Kingston, who wore a black hoodie, and his girlfriend. Gwen’s middle son Zuma wasn’t photographed with his mom or brothers.

Gwen chats with Kingston, as they sit on hay. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

The pumpkin patch wasn’t her only stop on Sunday. Besides the family fall fun, Gwen was also seen going to Apollo’s flag football game earlier in the day. She was spotted wearing the same outfit and accompanying Kingston and his girlfriend, as the young couple kissed at the game. She cheered on her youngest from the sidelines, and Kingston was also seen giving his little bro a high five. The boys’ dad Gavin was also at the game to support Apollo.

Besides the match on Sunday, Gwen and Gavin have reunited at their son’s football games on a number of occasions. The two exes were seen supporting the youngster at another one of his games, the week prior. Gavin has celebrated his youngest son’s football skills, by sharing an adorable Instagram video of him in his uniform, set to the tune of his band Bush’s song “May Your Love Be Pure.” He also captioned the clip “home,” a black heart emoji.

More From Our Partners

ad