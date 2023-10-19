Gwen Stefani’s Sons Kingston & Zuma Look So Grown Up & Are Almost Taller Than Their Mom at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani, 54, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But aside from her massive accomplishments, she’s also a mom of three. Two of her sons with ex Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, very nearly towered over her at the big event today. Apollo, 9, was also there, though her youngest child is definitely still a child. In a photo you can see below, the “Hollaback Girl” singer rocked an eye-catching silver mini dress trimmed in — what else — stars! She finished the look with fishnet stockings and silver boots, and pulled her hair into a high ponytail.

Son Kingston was a mirror image his rockstar dad Gavin, and was taller than his mom as he posed on her right side for photographers at the ceremony. He wore a black pinstriped suit with a blue turtleneck. Gwen’s proud second son Zuma rocked a black suit as well, and was only a bit shorter than his big brother as he stood next to his mom. Apollo stood in front smiling broadly, still markedly shorter than Gwen. He wore a white top and a casual black sport jacket.

The photos come as Gwen, the former lead singer of No Doubt, reached the career milestone on Thursday, October 19, in Hollywood. Her husband Blake Shelton, 47, paid tribute to her in an emotional speech that noted her devotion to her three boys. “The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014,” he shared during the talk. “She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it.”

He also explained why she’s “perfect person” to get a star. “She has risen to the top over and over again with her unique style that has made the world fall in love with her,” he gushed. “Not as much as me, though.”

Gwen was married to Gavin from 2002-2015, while Blake was previously married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert until their split in 2015.