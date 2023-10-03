Blake Shelton Gushes Over Wife Gwen Stefani in Loving Birthday Tribute: ‘My Favorite All Time Person’

Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

It’s Gwen Stefani day and her husband, Blake Shelton, knows it! The country music star took to Instagram on October 3 to share a sweet photo with the songstress on her 54th birthday. “Happy Birthday to my favorite all time person ever born in any time period in the history of mankind!!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!!!!!!!!!!” the 47-year-old gushed in the caption.

In the black-and-white photo, the No Doubt lead vocalist gazed into her hubby’s eyes, as they both smiled at each other. Soon after Blake shared the romantic birthday tribute for Gwen, many of his 6.6 million followers took to the comments to react and wish her well. “Love you guys happy birthday, Gwen! We love you,” one admirer wrote, while another gushed, “Happy birthday to your gorgeous queen wifey!” Gwen and Blake were married in 2021, following her 2016 divorce from Gavin Rossdale, 57.

The “Just a Girl” hitmaker responded to Blake via her Instagram Story just moments later. “i luv u [sic] @blakeshelton,” she captioned the re-post of the photo, along with several loved-up emojis. Gwen also thanked her 17.1 million followers for their birthday wishes by sharing a new selfie that same day. “ahh thank u so much for all the bday wishes !!! 4 my bday this year, i wanted to celebrate with u head over to @gwenstefanihq for more :) gx,” she captioned the post.

Gwen’s new social platform is dedicated to her fans and promises “special content from G that you won’t find anywhere else.” Many of her dedicated fans took to the comments of the platform’s first video to wish the mother-of-three a happy birthday. “Happiest of Birthdays! Hope your day is filled with as much love and light as you out [sic] out in the world,” a fan penned. Meanwhile, a second also gushed over Gwen in the comments. “Love it!! Happiest of birthdays to you!! I hope you know how much you mean to us! I’m so grateful for you!” they wrote.

Aside from the blonde beauty’s recent birthday celebrations, Gwen opened up about her marriage to Blake during a September 27 interview with PEOPLE. “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” the GXVE Beauty founder said. “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.” The duo met in 2014 while working on The Voice.

Gwen was previously married to Gavin from 2002 until their 2015 split. The exes share three sons including Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. Blake was also previously married before he sparked up a romance with Gwen. The “God’s Country” musician was married to Miranda Lambert, 39, from 2011 until their 2015 divorce. Blake and his ex did not welcome children together and he is now a proud stepfather to Gwen’s children.