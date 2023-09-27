Gwen Stefani Reflects On Divorce From Gavin Rossdale 7 Years Later: ‘My Life Fell Apart’

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Gwen Stefani, 53, and Gavin Rossdale, 57, might’ve called it quits on their high-profile marriage seven years ago, but the songstress still reflects on it today. During an interview with PEOPLE on September 27, Gwen discussed their messy split and her current marriage to Blake Shelton, 47. “Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart,” the “Rich Girl” singer said regarding the 2016 divorce.

The mother-of-three added that after her split from the Bush musician, she had to “reset” her life. “It was terrible, and there’s so many people out there that have gone through the same thing,” Gwen shared. “When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life.” Gavin and Gwen were married in 2002 and welcomed three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9.

As many know, the No Doubt lead vocalist and the now 57-year-old ended their marriage after reports of Gavin cheating on her came to light in 2015. Gwen went on to release a post-divorce album titled, This Is What the Truth Feels Like, in 2016 and seemingly sang about Gavin’s affair in various songs. Later, Gwen met Blake while working on The Voice in 2014 and eventually married the country star in 2021.

During the October cover story for PEOPLE, Gwen also discussed her marriage to Blake. “I didn’t see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old ‘What?’ It was an amazing gift to experience love like that for the first time,” the pop sensation gushed. “He’s changed my life … when I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy.” Prior to Gwen, the “God’s Country” singer was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert, 39, from 2011 until their 2015 divorce.

Now, Blake and his wife live an “un-Hollywood” life in Oklahoma. “I am not really a dirt person, a bug person, I don’t like that much humidity,” Gwen explained of their new life. “But it’s so beautiful [in Oklahoma], and you kind of feel like you’re going into this vortex. Nature — and God — is all right there.” The blonde beauty is currently a judge on Season 24 of The Voice, however, this time sans her hubby after he announced his exit last year.