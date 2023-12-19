‘The Voice’ Season 24 Recap: Who Will Be Crowned the New Winner?

The Voice is concluding its epic 24th season on December 19 with an incredible finale event. The top 5 artists are taking the stage with their coaches ahead of the results reveal. From the Blind Auditions to now, the finalists have given it their all in hopes of becoming the next winner.

So, who won The Voice season 24? The competition has come down to Huntley, Lila Forde, Ruby Leigh, Jacquie Roar, and Mara Justine. The finalists, along with the rest of the top 12 kick things off with a fun performance of Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night.” The coaches bring some holiday cheer with a festive rendition of “Let It Snow.”

Niall Horan teams up with Huntley for an incredible duet of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” Huntley calls his journey on The Voice the most fun “summer camp” he’s ever experienced. Niall looks on proudly when Huntley hits a certain high note during the performance.

Next, Dan + Shay take the stage to perform their song “Bigger Houses.” The singers will be joining The Voice season 25 as the show’s first-ever coaching duo. They’ll be in red chairs alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Reba McEntire.

Reba and Jacquie unite for a fierce performance of Wynonna Judd’s “No One Else on Earth.” Jacquie admits she’s harmonized with the country legend while listening to her on the radio, and she’s always dreamed of performing with Reba. Her dream came true!

Keith Urban rocks out to his song “Blue Ain’t Your Color” on The Voice stage. Teddy Swims electrifies with his fiery performance of “Lose Control.”

Niall returns to the stage to perform with his second artist Mara Justine. They sing a beautiful rendition of “Wasted Time” by The Eagles. Pop band AJR performs their hits “Yes I’m a Mess” and “BANG!” Rising star Tyla turns up the heat with a performance of her songs “Truth or Dare” and “Water.” The legendary Earth, Wind & Fire performs a soulful rendition of their tunes “Boogie Wonderland” and “September.”

John and his artist Lila Forde get into the festive spirit with a delightful performance of “Sleigh Ride.” Lila sparkles in a silver sequin dress. Like Niall with Mara, Reba returns to the stage to perform with Ruby Leigh. They follow John and Lila’s lead with a performance of the holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

The finalists take center stage for the results. The artist in fifth place is Lila Forde. Fourth place goes to Jacquie Roar. It’s down to Huntley, Mara Justine, and Ruby Leigh.

The finalist in third place is Mara. Team Reba and Team Niall are facing off with Ruby and Huntley!

This recap is developing…