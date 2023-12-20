‘The Voice’ Season 25: The Premiere Date, Coaches & All the Latest Updates

Image Credit: NBC

The Voice is preparing to shake things up with season 25. The hit NBC singing competition series will introduce the show’s first-ever coaching duo and bring a fan-favorite coach back into one of the iconic red chairs. The season 24 finale crowned a new winner on December 19, but you won’t have to wait long for The Voice season 25.

The new season is part of NBC’s winter 2024 lineup. The Voice has exciting plans in store for the milestone season. Hollywood Life is answering all your burning questions about The Voice season 25.

Who Will Be the Coaches of The Voice Season 25?

The Voice season 25 coaches will be Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay. Season 25 will make history as the first season with a Coach duo. Dan Smyers said in an Instagram video in June 2023 that he and Shay Mooney have “never been more excited for anything in our entire lives” than to be the first-ever coaching duo on The Voice.

Shay added he was “absolutely fired” up about this new chapter. The duo, who served as Blake Shelton’s Battle Advisors in season 20, also confirmed that they would each have a red chair but only one red button. Let the double-chair drama begin! Dan + Shay will be performing in The Voice season 24 finale, airing December 19.

Chance is returning to The Voice for season 25 as a full-time after taking a season off with season 24. Reba is coming back for her second season as a coach. Season 25 will mark John’s 9th season as a coach.

When Will The Voice Season 25 Premiere?

The premiere date for The Voice season 25 is February 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. on NBC. The second premiere episode will air February 27 at 8 p.m. The show will continue to air on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Who Is Leaving The Voice?

With Chance and Dan + Shay entering the fold as coaches alongside John and Reba, that means Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani are exiting as coaches. Niall won The Voice with Gina Miles in his first-ever season as a coach. Niall is about to embark on his concert tour, The Show: Live on Tour, in February 2024, so the One Direction alum is unable to be a coach in season 25.

Gwen returned as a coach in season 24 just as her husband Blake Shelton left the show after 23 seasons. The “Don’t Speak” singer has coached sporadically since season 7. Gwen has been a coach for 7 total seasons, and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she reclaimed her red chair in the future.

Who Won The Voice Season 24?

Huntley won The Voice season 24. The results were revealed at the end of the finale event on December 19. The top 5 of season 24 were Huntley, Ruby Leigh, Lila Forde, Jacquie Roar, and Mara Justine. The season came down to Huntley and Ruby, with the Viking of The Voice from Team Niall emerging as the new winner. Huntley’s win marked Niall’s second consecutive win as a coach.

The season 24 finale included special performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, and Tyla. The coaches performed duets with their final artists and sang a festive rendition of “Let It Snow.” The top 12 artists of season 24 also came back for a special group performance.