Earth, Wind & Fire Members Now: Everything to Know About the Current Group & More

Earth, Wind & Fire introduced the world to some of the biggest hits in music history. From “September” to “Lets’s Groove,” the ‘70s band has recorded a range from R&B to disco tracks that resonate with audiences to this day. And with modern on-stage performances such as on the season 24 finale of The Voice, audiences can appreciate the band for their growth and stellar talent. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the iconic band, its history, its musicians and more.

Who Is in Earth, Wind & Fire Now?

Current members of the pop-disco group include Verdine White, Philip Bailey Sr. and Philip Bailey Jr., Ralph Johnson, B. David Whitworth, Myron McKinley, John Paris, Morris O’Connor and Serg Dimitrijevic.

Lead vocalist Philip also plays multiple instruments and has been with the band since 1972. After taking a hiatus in 1984, Philip returned in 1987 and has been a part of Earth, Wind & Fire since then. Backup vocals and other instruments are from Verdine, Ralph, B. David, John, Philip Jr. Morris and Serg.

Philip Jr. joined his father’s band in 2008.

What Was ‘Earth, Wind & Fire’ Originally Called?

In 1969, musician Maurice White formed the band — then called The Salty Peppers — in Chicago with Wade Flemons and Don Whitehead. Maurice’s brother Verdine eventually joined the group.

In 1970, the bandmates changed the group’s name other than Earth, Wind & Fire due to Maurice’s astrological sign, Sagittarius. The following year, they released the band’s first self-titled album in 1971. The group eventually earned multiple accolades, including Grammy Awards, a BET Award and American Music Awards.

Although a biopic has not been produced about the entire band, a film titled Baadaasssss! was released in 2003, focusing on Maurice’s story and the band’s beginnings.

Past Band Members of ‘Earth, Wind & Fire’

Over the past four decades, multiple musicians came and left the band: Jessica Cleaves, Ronnie Laws, Roland Bautista, Larry Dunn, Andrew Woolfolk, Al McKay, Fred White, Sheldon Reynolds, Phenix Horns, Doug Carn, Sonny Emory, Dick Smith, Vance Taylor, Fred Ravel, David Lautrec, Greg Moore, Morris Pleasure, Robert Brookins, Daniel de los Reyes, Kimberly Brewer, Kim Johnson, Krystal Bailey, Johnny Graham and Don Myrick.