Gina Miles: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Standout Who Is Just 18

Gina Miles will be taking the stage in the second round of the Playoffs in hopes of making The Voice’s top 8 and the live semi-finals. The 18-year-old singer has dazzled the coaches since her memorable Blind Audition at the beginning of season 23.

So, who is Gina Miles? She is a powerhouse singer at just 18. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Gina.

1. Gina is a member of Team Niall.

Gina performed a gorgeous rendition of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away” for her Blind Audition. Kelly Clarkson turned first, and then Niall Horan. “You had me in the beginning,” Kelly told Gina. Niall really recognized the “feel” and “character” in Gina’s voice. Gina ended up choosing Niall as her coach.

2. Gina moved to California to pursue music.

Gina is originally from Paxton, Illinois. During high school, Gina wanted to pursue music more seriously and decide to move in with her aunt in Sacramento, according to her NBC bio. Talk about dedication.

3. Gina’s dad was a DJ.

Gina has grown up around music for most of her life. She was raised by a single dad who DJ’d every weekend. After turning 14, Gina wanted to get more involved with her dad and asked to help with his gigs.

4. Gina already has an EP out.

The singer released her first EP, Who Are You, in 2022. The EP consists of 5 tracks. Who Are You marked her first drop of original music.

5. Gina is really close to Voice contestant Kala Banham.

Gina and Kala Banham faced off in the Battles and performed a stunning duet of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” Gina won the Battle, but Kala stayed in the competition after being stolen by Kelly and Chance the Rapper. In a Q&A, Gina and Kala admitted they became close after spending so much time together in practice. “There’s something about achieving a mutual goal with somebody that really bonds you two together. You just get to know someone and know their voice so much when you’re working on songs with them,” Gina said.